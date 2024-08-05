Tourist dies at Chiang Mai zipline site

A local official examines a tree that fell onto a cable-supported bridge, sending a Chinese couple plunging 15 metres to the ground and killing the woman. (Photo: FM110cmu.com)

Authorities have closed a Chiang Mai zipline tourist attraction for an inspection following an accident in which a Chinese tourist was killed and her husband was injured.

The accident took place on Thursday at Jungle Flight Chiangmai in Doi Saket district, when a large tree fell on a bridge the couple was walking on. Both fell from a 15-metre height, local officials said.

Jing Chen, 44, was found dead on the ground, while Liu Yang, 46, sustained broken bones.

According to local reports, recent heavy rains had loosened the soil at the base of the tree, causing it to fall.

The district office has closed the premises for an inspection.

Forestry officials, meanwhile, have launched an investigation to see if the attraction was encroaching on forest areas. Other zipline attractions in the province will be inspected as well, they said.