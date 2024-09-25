Downtown Chiang Mai flooded as Ping River overflows
published : 25 Sep 2024 at 13:18
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Panumate Tanraksa
The Ping River has overflowed, flooding downtown areas in Chiang Mai late on Tuesday night.
Residents were told to prepare for another large volume of northern runoff from Chiang Dao district on Wednesday night.
The river overflow caused flooding in economic areas on Chang Khan and Charoen Prathet roads and the Night Bazaar. Low-lying communities in Pa Daed and Nong Hoi areas were also inundated.
The Chiang Mai Municipality and many state agencies put up sandbags to reinforce the river banks, and sandbags were given to local residents to help reinforce flood walls.
Water pumps would be installed to drain out water from flood-hit areas.
Many residents said the situation was similar to the bad flooding in Chiang Mai in 2022.
Vocabulary
- bank: a raised area of land along the side of a river (or canal) - ริมฝั่งแม่น้ำ
- community: the people living in one particular area - ชุมชน
- inundated: flooded - ถูกน้ำท่วม, จมลงใต้น้ำ
- municipality: a town, city or district with its own local government - เทศบาล
- overflow: (of a river or body of water) to flood the land next to it - เอ่อล้น, ไหลล้น
- pump: a piece of equipment for making a liquid or gas move into or out of something - เครื่องสูบ(น้ำ etc.)
- reinforce: to make stronger - เสริมให้แข็งแรงขึ้น
- resident: a person who lives in a particular area - ผู้ที่อาศัยในท้องที่
- runoff: rainfall that cannot be taken in by the soil and which flows into rivers, lakes or the sea - น้ำหลาก, ปริมาณของเหลวที่ไหลออก
- sandbag (n): a bag filled with sand, typically used for defensive purposes or for protection from flooding -
- volume (noun): an amount of something - ปริมาณ