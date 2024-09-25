Downtown Chiang Mai flooded as Ping River overflows

Flooded downtown Muang district of Chiang Mai on Wednesday after the Ping River overflowed on Tuesday night. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

The Ping River has overflowed, flooding downtown areas in Chiang Mai late on Tuesday night.

Residents were told to prepare for another large volume of northern runoff from Chiang Dao district on Wednesday night.

The river overflow caused flooding in economic areas on Chang Khan and Charoen Prathet roads and the Night Bazaar. Low-lying communities in Pa Daed and Nong Hoi areas were also inundated.

The Chiang Mai Municipality and many state agencies put up sandbags to reinforce the river banks, and sandbags were given to local residents to help reinforce flood walls.

Water pumps would be installed to drain out water from flood-hit areas.

Many residents said the situation was similar to the bad flooding in Chiang Mai in 2022.