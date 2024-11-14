Korean arrested for injuring massage operator
published : 14 Nov 2024 at 12:53
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chaiyot Pupattanapong
A Korean live streamer has been arrested for allegedly injuring the owner of a Pattaya massage parlour while attempting to block his live coverage of a client's massage.
It happened at Richy Health Massage in Bang Lamung district at 12.36am on Thursday.
Police found Narin Kongwongsa, the 43-year-old owner of the shop, in pain due to a dislocated shoulder.
The man remained at the scene, continuing his live stream until police stopped him. He was taken to Pattaya police station.
Ms Narin told police that the Korean man had repeatedly visited her massage shop to conduct live streaming without getting permission. Although she initially let him film, she stopped him during his latest visit when he opened a curtain, surprising a client getting an oil massage.
The owner said she warned the man against his intrusion, pushed the mobile phone he was using for live streaming and shoved him.
In response, the man allegedly grabbed her arm and threw her to the ground, dislocating her shoulder. She also claimed that the man broke her Korean boyfriend's nose.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- conduct: to do something in an organised way; to carry out — - ลงมือทำ, ดำเนิน, ปฏิบัติ
- curtain: a long piece of cloth that hangs down or covers a window - ม่าน
- dislocate (verb): to put a bone out of its normal position in a joint - ทำให้หลุดจากที่
- initially: at first - ในเบื้องต้น
- injure: to hurt or cause to suffer from physical harm - บาดเจ็บ,
- intrusion (noun): when someone/something goes into a place or situation where they are not wanted or expected to be - การบุกรุก, การล่วงล้ำ
- permission: allowing someone to do something - การอนุญาต,การอนุมัติ,การยินยอม
- shoulder: one of the two parts of your body between your neck and the top of your arms - ไหล่
- shove: to push with force - ผลัก ดัน