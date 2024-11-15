Frenchman charged for keeping baby macaques

Three of four baby macaques found at a house rented by a Frenchman in Prawet district during a search by authorities on Thursday. (Photo: Natural Resources, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department's Facebook)

A Frenchman has been charged with illegally keeping four young macaques after sharing their photos on social media.

The Natural Resources, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department said that their officials and police searched the man's house in Soi On Nut 66 in Prawet district, Bangkok, on Thursday and confiscated four monkeys.

The man was identified as Jamil Zinedine.

The search was prompted by Mr Zinedine's TikTok posts featuring the baby animals.

The foreigner said he rented the house during his stay in Thailand and got the animals from an unidentified person, raising them out of personal interest.

Macaques are one of the animals under protection by law. Ownership requires permits from authorities.

Violators face fines of up to 500,000 baht and/or imprisonment for up to five years.

Mr Zinedine said the value of the four macaques was around 30,000 baht. All were handed over to the Wildlife Conservation Office.