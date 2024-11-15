Frenchman charged for keeping baby macaques
published : 15 Nov 2024 at 11:53
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A Frenchman has been charged with illegally keeping four young macaques after sharing their photos on social media.
The Natural Resources, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department said that their officials and police searched the man's house in Soi On Nut 66 in Prawet district, Bangkok, on Thursday and confiscated four monkeys.
The man was identified as Jamil Zinedine.
The search was prompted by Mr Zinedine's TikTok posts featuring the baby animals.
The foreigner said he rented the house during his stay in Thailand and got the animals from an unidentified person, raising them out of personal interest.
Macaques are one of the animals under protection by law. Ownership requires permits from authorities.
Violators face fines of up to 500,000 baht and/or imprisonment for up to five years.
Mr Zinedine said the value of the four macaques was around 30,000 baht. All were handed over to the Wildlife Conservation Office.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- authority (noun): a person or government agency who has the power to make decisions or enforce the law - เจ้าหน้าที่ผู้มีอำนาจ
- confiscate: to take away - ยึด
- conservation (noun): the protection of plants and animals, natural areas, and interesting and important structures and buildings, especially from the damaging effects of human activity - การอนุรักษ์ธรรมชาติ, การป้องกันความสูญเสีย, การสงวนไว้
- macaques (noun): a type of monkey that lives in Africa and Asia - ลิงแสม
- official: someone with an important position in an organisation - เจ้าหน้าที่
- permit: an official document that gives you permission to do something - ใบอนุญาต
- prompt: to cause someone to take action - กระตุ้น
- unidentified: not known (who someone is) - ซึ่งไม่สามารถระบุชื่อได้
- violators (noun): people who go against or refuse to obey a law, an agreement, etc. - ผู้ฝ่าฝืน, ผู้ละเมิดกฎ
- Keywords
- wildlife
- macaque
- monkey
- tiktok
- social media