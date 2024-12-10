Singaporean dies after massage on Phuket beach

Tourists enjoy Patong Beach in Phuket. (Photo: Phuket Public Relations Office)

A Singaporean on holiday in Phuket has died shortly after a body massage at Patong beach, police said.

Police were informed by a beach massage shop at Patong there was problem involving a Singaporean tourist, about 11.03pm on Saturday.

Lee Mun Tuck, 52, had been given an oil body massage on the beach for 45 minutes. He had relaxed after the service and then stopped breathing, police said.

The massage shop had asked police and medics for help after the man was given CPR but did not regain consciousness.

Police said Lee's wife refused to allow an autopsy and was taking his body back home for religious rites.

The name of the massage shop was not given.

It was second death over the weekend involving massage. A luk thung-mor lam singer died on Sunday after three massage rounds, two of them to her neck.