Biker given death sentence for Pattaya murder
published : 23 Dec 2024 at 07:50
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club has been sentenced to death and two others given life imprisonment for the murder of a German property broker whose dismembered body was found in a freezer in Pattaya last year.
The dismembered body of Hans Peter Walter Mack, 62, was found in a freezer at a house in Bang Lamung district on July 10 last year by police. He had not been seen by his family since July 4.
Police arrested two Germans — Olaf Thorsten, 52, and Petra Christl Grundgreif, 54 — and a Pakistani man holding Thai nationality, Zahrouk Kareem Uddin, 27.
According to police, the trio had abducted Mack and murdered him before transferring 3.35 million baht from the victim’s bank account.
During the trial, Brinkmann and Ms Grundgreif, confessed to the crimes. As their confessions were useful, the court commuted their sentences to life imprisonment. Uddin said he was innocent.
Vocabulary
- abduct: to take somebody away illegally, especially using force - ลักพาตัว
- commute (a punishment): to change a punishment to one that is less severe - ลดโทษ (รุนแรงให้น้อยลง)
- confessed (verb): admitted to having committed a crime - สารภาพผิด
- confession: admitting that you have done something wrong or illegal - การสารภาพผิด
- dismembered: having legs, arms, hands, etc. cut off - ถูกตัดออกเป็นส่วน ๆ , ถูกตัดมือตัดขาออก
- freezer (n): a cold cabinet keeping food at very low temperatures -
- imprisonment: the punishment of being put in prison - การจำคุก
- innocent: a person who has not done anything wrong - ผู้บริสุทธิ์
- nationality: the official right to belong to a particular country - สัญชาติ,เชื้อชาติ, ชนชาติ
- sentence: (of a court of law) to officially state what someone's punishment will be - พิพากษา, ตัดสินลงโทษ
- trial: the process of examining a case in a court of law and deciding whether someone has or has not committed a crime - การพิจารณาคดี
- victim: someone who has been affected by a bad situation, such as a disaster, illness or an accident - เหยื่อผู้เคราะห์ร้าย