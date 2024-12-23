Biker given death sentence for Pattaya murder

Police cordon off a house where the body of German property broker Hans Peter Mack was found in a freezer, in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, in July 2023. (File photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

A member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club has been sentenced to death and two others given life imprisonment for the murder of a German property broker whose dismembered body was found in a freezer in Pattaya last year.

The dismembered body of Hans Peter Walter Mack, 62, was found in a freezer at a house in Bang Lamung district on July 10 last year by police. He had not been seen by his family since July 4.

Police arrested two Germans — Olaf Thorsten, 52, and Petra Christl Grundgreif, 54 — and a Pakistani man holding Thai nationality, Zahrouk Kareem Uddin, 27.

According to police, the trio had abducted Mack and murdered him before transferring 3.35 million baht from the victim’s bank account.

During the trial, Brinkmann and Ms Grundgreif, confessed to the crimes. As their confessions were useful, the court commuted their sentences to life imprisonment. Uddin said he was innocent.