Road-rage driver kills Bangkok delivery rider

Police investigate the scene of a road rage incident in which a delivery rider was killed when a car driver rammed his bike near Sukhumvit Soi 7/1 in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo: JS100 Radio)

A delivery rider was killed when a car driver rammed his bike in a road rage incident on Sukhumvit Road in Watthana district of Bangkok on Tuesday afternoon. The driver was arrested and faces a murder charge.

The victim, Ritthisak Prakuptanont, 49, was found lying in a pool of blood when police and rescue workers arrived at the scene.

His motorcycle was badly damaged. A Toyota Altis with a broken right side mirror and damage to its front was found nearby, police said, who were alerted at about half past noon.

Driver Seree Srettheenamwong, 31, the son of a garment shop owner on Sukhumvit Soi 7/1, was arrested at the scene and taken to the Lumpini station.

According to police and witnesses, Seree was driving through the Asoke-Sukhumvit intersection and heading for the Ploenchit intersection when his vehicle struck Ritthisak’s motorcycle. The driver did not stop and drove away. The rider followed the car until it reached the Siam 2 health massage shop.

Ritthisak managed to manoeuvre his bike in front of Seree’s car and force it to stop. He demanded the driver get out of the car to discuss the damage. Seree refused and tried to drive away, but Ritthisak then struck the driver’s side window with his hand two or three times. Seree got out of his car and punched Ritthisak, who fell to the ground. He then stomped on the rider’s body.

The rider managed to get up, mount his bike and escape. But the enraged Seree drove after him and rammed his car into the bike.

Ritthisak was thrown off his bike and his body hit a metal pole. He died instantly, police said.