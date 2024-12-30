2 Thais among 179 dead in plane crash in South Korea
30 Dec 2024
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Agencies
Two Thai nationals were among the 175 passengers, as well as six crew members, on board the airliner that crashed on Sunday at South Korea's Muan International Airport, South Korea's Transport Ministry said.
The plane went off the runway and slammed into a wall at South Korea's Muan International Airport on Sunday.
The accident happened as Jeju Air flight 7C2216 was landing at the airport in the south of the country.
Two people were found alive and rescue operations were still underway, a Muan fire official said.
Authorities were working to rescue people in the tail section, an airport official told Reuters.
South Korea's Transport Ministry said the airport's control tower sent a warning of a bird strike to the plane just before the crash.
Video shared by local media showed the twin-engine aircraft skidding down the runway with no apparent landing gear before slamming into a wall. Other photos showed smoke and fire engulfing parts of the plane.
Boeing offered condolences and said it is in touch with South Korea's Jeju Air. The crash involved a Boeing-made 737-800.
The CEO of South Korean airline Jeju Air apologised to the victims.
Vocabulary
- condolences (noun): sympathy that you feel for somebody when a person in their family or that they know well has died; an expression of this sympathy - การแสดงความเสียใจต่อผู้อื่น
- engulf: to cover or surround something in a way that harms or destroys it - ปกคลุม
- landing gear (noun): the part of an aircraft, including the wheels, that supports it when it is landing and taking off; undercarriage - ล้อหรือส่วนใดๆ ที่ใช้รับน้ำหนักเมื่อลงสู่พื้นดิน
- national: a citizen of a particular country - ประชาชน
- operations: the activity or work done in an area of business or industry - ปฎิบัติการ
- rescue: saving a person or animal from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - การช่วยชีวิต
- skid: (especially of a vehicle) to slide along a surface so that you have no control - ลื่น,เลื่อนไถล,เซ,ลื่นไหล
- slammed into: hit with great force - ชนเข้าอย่างแรง
- strike: an act of hitting or kicking something/somebody - การตี, การเตะ
- underway: happening - กำลังเกิดขึ้น
- victims : people who are killed injured or harmed in some way from an accident, natural disaster, crime, etc. - เหยื่อผู้เคราะห์ร้าย