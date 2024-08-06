Maho Rasop returns

Interpol play the festival in 2023. Photo courtesy of Maho Rasop

Thailand's hippest music festival announces its first headliner

Way back in 1998, French band Air released their debut album Moon Safari, a laid-back collection of slinky grooves which would have been the perfect soundtrack to your morning coffeeshop visit. Sadly, barista culture was yet to hit Thailand, which only got its first Starbucks around the time Moon Safari was released. But I bet every beach bar in the country wore out their CD copy.

The songs still sound excellent today. Dig out ‘Sexy Boy', ‘All I Need’ or ‘Kelly Watch the Stars’ on Spotify or, even better, watch the band perform the album in full for its 25th anniversary at this year’s Maho Rasop festival.

Maha Rasop has been bringing the world’s coolest bands to Bangkok since 2018. The Vaccines, Slowdive, The Horrors, Idles and Interpol have all played the festival, many for their first time in Thailand. The event started at Live Park Rama 9 before moving to its current home ESC Park in Rangsit. Its three stages showcase the best bands from Thailand, South East Asia and the rest of the world.

This year sees Air as the first announced headliner for the 2024 event on November 23 and 24, with plenty more big names to come. You can wait to see if your fave band are performing, but a smarter idea is to get one of the early bird tickets and save some cash.

The cheapest tickets are available now until September 5, with a two-day pass going for 4,490 baht. After that it will be 500 baht more. One-day passes and VIP passes will also be available, and all ticket-holders must by 20+ years old. Vans will be running from Victory Monument and Mor Chit to ESC Park throughout the festival. Get your tickets here.