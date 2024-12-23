16-Year-Old Ada Leads Consent Education Revolution in Thailand

At just 16 years old, Phoonseeraah “Ada” Tieanworn is making waves in Thai education with her innovative “Consent Game.” A student at Choate Rosemary Hall in the United States, Ada has already reached over 700 students across seven Bangkok schools, introducing them to lessons on respect, boundaries, and clear communication.

A Big Idea from a Big Leader

Ada’s journey started in 2024 when she joined the “Bystander Education Program” at her school in the U.S. At only 15, she became a key member of this student leadership group aiming at preventing sexual misconduct and promoting bystander intervention.

Through her work, Ada saw firsthand how these lessons could be adapted to tackle issues like bullying and peer pressure back home in Thailand. That’s when the idea for the Consent Game was born. Over months, she worked tirelessly to create, test, and refine the game before officially launching it in the summer of 2024.

“Respect and understanding are at the heart of strong communities,” Ada said. “I want young people to walk away from this game feeling confident in their ability to communicate clearly and respectfully.”

Bullying in Thai Schools

Bullying is a serious problem in Thailand, and Ada felt called to address it. Citing data from the Department of Mental Health, she highlighted how Thai children rank second globally for bullying behaviors, with 91% of students reporting they’ve been bullied.

“Those numbers are heartbreaking,” Ada said. “I wanted to create something meaningful that would help students understand how to respect each other’s boundaries.”

The Consent Game does just that. Through role-playing, storytelling, and group discussions, students explore real-world scenarios, like being teased, peer pressured, or dealing with personal boundaries. The activities encourage students to practice seeking and giving consent, as well as recognizing verbal and non-verbal cues.

A Hit in Bangkok Schools

Ada has brought the Consent Game to seven schools so far, including Wat Bukkhalo School, Wat Mongkolratanaram School, Wat Nak Nimit School, Bangpakok Witthayakhom School, Wat Sai School, Wat Prasertsutthawat School, and Jangron Witthaya School. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Principals, teachers, and students alike have embraced the game, with many schools asking Ada to return to their schools during her next visit to Thailand.

“I was blown away by how warm and supportive everyone was,” Ada said. “Some schools even selected their most mischievous students to participate, which made for some really fun and unexpected discussions. Additionally, other schools, upon hearing about this activity, have

contacted me to request that I bring the Consent Game to their schools during the next school break when I return to Thailand. I am determined to facilitate this activity for as many students as I can, so they can learn to stand up and protect themselves from being violated or having their rights infringed upon in the future, while also respecting the rights and decisions of others.”

Breaking Cultural Barriers

Beyond the classroom, Ada hopes her work will help shift cultural norms. She explained how many Thai people struggle to express themselves clearly, often out of fear or a sense of obligation.

“This game teaches kids that it’s okay to stand up for themselves while being respectful to others,” Ada explained. “It’s about creating a foundation of kindness, empathy, and mutual understanding.”

Teaching Through Play

Each session has been carefully tailored to fit the students’ developmental stages, ensuring that the lessons on consent, respect, and communication remain engaging, age-appropriate, and impactful.

During each session, Ada walks students through scenarios like borrowing a friend’s belongings or navigating teasing. They practice interpreting facial expressions and body language to gauge consent. Students then role-play their responses using cards marked “Yes,” “No,” or “Maybe.”

The sessions end with a reflection, where students share their thoughts. Some of the most insightful participants even receive prizes. “Students in each age group have different problems and concerns. Some students felt so safe with me that they confided in me about their serious life problems. This allowed me and their schools to help find solutions to their difficult situations in time before anything bad happens.'

Through these ongoing efforts, Ada continues to build a foundation of mutual respect and empathy among Thai youth.“Hearing their perspectives is inspiring,” Ada said. “These are the conversations that help us grow as individuals and as a society.”

A Mission to Make a Difference

Ada isn’t stopping anytime soon. Even while studying in the U.S., she’s already planning her next visit to Thailand to bring the Consent Game to more schools. She’s also exploring the idea of a digital version, so the game can reach students nationwide—and perhaps even in other countries.

She also envisions expanding the program to neighboring countries and other regions, aiming to promote respect, empathy, and open communication on a larger scale. “This is just the beginning,” Ada said. “I want to help as many kids as possible learn how to protect themselves and respect others’ rights and decisions.” Her ongoing dedication highlights how young leaders can drive meaningful change through consistent action and a clear vision for a better future.

Phoonseeraah (Ada) Tieanworn may be just 16, but her Consent Game is already making a lasting impact. With her determination and passion, she’s proving that one idea—and one determined person—can inspire real change.