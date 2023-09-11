Defence Minister denies giving jobs to Thaksin's clan
published : 11 Sep 2023 at 16:00
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassana Nanuam
Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang denies he intends to appoint Payap Shinawatra, younger brother of Thaksin Shinawatra, and his son, Porpong Shinawatra, as a chief adviser and personal secretary.
A document was circulating on social media on Sunday saying Mr Sutin had appointed his chief adviser, personal secretary, defence office chief and deputy chief and advisory committee. The names of Mr Payap, 66, and his son Porpong, 32, as members of the Shinawatra clan, were linked to the document.
Mr Payap was said to be appointed as the chief adviser and Mr Porpong the personal secretary to the defence minister. Mr Payap is also a key figure of the Pheu Thai Party.
However, writing on social media on Sunday, Mr Sutin said the document was fake. He claimed he is not authorised to appoint anyone before the policy statement before parliament is complete.
Vocabulary
- adviser (noun): a person who gives advice, especially somebody who knows a lot about a particular subject - ที่ปรึกษา
- advisory: having the role of giving professional advice - ที่เกี่ยวกับการให้คำปรึกษา
- appointed: officially chosen for a job - ถูกแต่งตั้ง
- circulate: to pass from one person to another - ยังคงมีการแพร่ระบาดอยู่
- claim: to say that something is true although it has not been proved and other people may not believe it - อ้าง
- clan: a very large family a group of families who are related to each other - ตระกูล
- committee: a group of people who are chosen, usually by a larger group, to make decisions or to deal with a particular subject - คณะกรรมการ
- Defence Minister: the person in the cabinet in charge of the Ministry of Defence which oversees the armed forces - รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงกลาโหม
- fake: made to look or seem like something real to trick people - ปลอม, เทียม, เก๊
- key: very important - ที่สำคัญ