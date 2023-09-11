Defence Minister denies giving jobs to Thaksin's clan

Sutin (left)

Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang denies he intends to appoint Payap Shinawatra, younger brother of Thaksin Shinawatra, and his son, Porpong Shinawatra, as a chief adviser and personal secretary.

A document was circulating on social media on Sunday saying Mr Sutin had appointed his chief adviser, personal secretary, defence office chief and deputy chief and advisory committee. The names of Mr Payap, 66, and his son Porpong, 32, as members of the Shinawatra clan, were linked to the document.



Mr Payap was said to be appointed as the chief adviser and Mr Porpong the personal secretary to the defence minister. Mr Payap is also a key figure of the Pheu Thai Party.



However, writing on social media on Sunday, Mr Sutin said the document was fake. He claimed he is not authorised to appoint anyone before the policy statement before parliament is complete.