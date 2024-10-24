Tourism tax to start with air travel
published : 24 Oct 2024 at 07:38
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Narumon Kasemsuk
Collection of the 300-baht travel tax may start with air passengers in the first phase, with the system needing at least six months before starting, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry.
The ministry will submit the plan for cabinet approval in January, said Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong.
Mr Sorawong said it is possible collection will start with air passengers, though the scheme will need six months after cabinet approval to prepare the system before getting started.
Once the system settles, the second phase covering overland travel will follow, he said.
According to the ministry, air travellers account for 70% of foreign arrivals to Thailand.
The transaction system has been prepared and is powered by Krungthai Bank.
Tourists can pay via a website or an app that is being developed for the next phase, said Mr Sorawong.
Payment would be similar to South Korea's K-ETA system, which requires foreign travellers to register and make an online payment before entering the country.
Once the government approves this project, the ministry will recruit software developers and insurance companies to offer insurance policies for foreign tourists, he said.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- account for: to be a particular amount or part of something -
- cabinet: the group of government ministers who make and approve government policy - คณะรัฐมนตรี
- collection (noun): gathering; the bringing together that have been spread around - การเก็บรวบรวม
- insurance: an arrangement in which you regularly pay an insurance company an amount of money so that they will give you money if something you own is damaged, lost, or stolen, or if you die or are ill or injured - การประกัน
- phase: a particular period of time during the development of something - ตอน, ขั้นตอน, ช่วง, ระยะ
- recruit: to get someone to work in a company or join an organisation - จ้างงาน จัดหาเจ้าหน้าที่หรือบุคคลากร
- register: to put your name and other information on an official list in order to be allowed to do something, e.g., vote, study, stay in a hotel etc - ลงทะเบียน
- scheme: a plan that is developed by a government or large organisation in order to provide a particular service for people - แผนการ โครงการ
- settle: to become or make somebody/something become calm or relaxed - ปรับตัว
- taxes: money that you have to pay to the government so that it can pay for public services - ภาษี
- transaction: a business dealing - การติดต่อทางธุรกิจ