Thai owner of English football club sick of ‘insults’

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri attends a Capital One Cup match against Arsenal in 2015. (Reuters File Photo)

The Thai owner of Sheffield Wednesday says he has had enough of the “insults” directed at him and his family and will not put any more money into the struggling English football club.

In a statement posted on the club’s website, Dejphon Chansiri said that while he took responsibility for all club issues, he is unhappy with the treatment he and his family have received from some fans.

“From now, I will not put additional money into the club,” he said.

The Owls are currently at the bottom of the Championship, the second tier of English football, after a 3-0 loss to Sunderland on Friday.

The club won promotion from League One in May, but they have taken just two points from their opening nine matches under their Spanish manager.

Mr Dejphon, whose family controls Thai Union Plc, the world’s largest tuna processor, led a consortium that acquired Sheffield Wednesday for £37.5 million in 2015.

“I am the one who saved the club and spent the money for the club, I am the one who needs to pay around £2 million on average every month,” he said in the statement.

“Some fans say I am the custodian, not the owner. [They] say they were born here and will die here. I may not have been born here and I will probably not die here but one thing I can say is that I will always try and do my best for Wednesday.”

While acknowledging that the club has problems and that he may have been responsible for some of them, Mr Dejphon said he felt some of the criticism aimed at him and his family had “crossed the line”.

Mr Dejphon said that the club is not technically up for sale, but he would be open to realistic offers.