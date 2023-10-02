Thai owner of English football club sick of ‘insults’
published : 2 Oct 2023 at 08:06
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
The Thai owner of Sheffield Wednesday says he has had enough of the “insults” directed at him and his family and will not put any more money into the struggling English football club.
In a statement posted on the club’s website, Dejphon Chansiri said that while he took responsibility for all club issues, he is unhappy with the treatment he and his family have received from some fans.
“From now, I will not put additional money into the club,” he said.
The Owls are currently at the bottom of the Championship, the second tier of English football, after a 3-0 loss to Sunderland on Friday.
The club won promotion from League One in May, but they have taken just two points from their opening nine matches under their Spanish manager.
Mr Dejphon, whose family controls Thai Union Plc, the world’s largest tuna processor, led a consortium that acquired Sheffield Wednesday for £37.5 million in 2015.
“I am the one who saved the club and spent the money for the club, I am the one who needs to pay around £2 million on average every month,” he said in the statement.
“Some fans say I am the custodian, not the owner. [They] say they were born here and will die here. I may not have been born here and I will probably not die here but one thing I can say is that I will always try and do my best for Wednesday.”
While acknowledging that the club has problems and that he may have been responsible for some of them, Mr Dejphon said he felt some of the criticism aimed at him and his family had “crossed the line”.
Mr Dejphon said that the club is not technically up for sale, but he would be open to realistic offers.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- consortium: an organization of several businesses or banks joining together as a group for a shared purpose - สมาคม,สหภาพ,ห้างหุ้นส่วน,สมาคมนายธนาคาร
- criticism: comments that show that you think something is wrong or bad - การวิจารณ์
- cross the line: to go beyond what is allowed or acceptable -
- custodians: people with responsibility for protecting or taking care of something or keeping something in good condition - ผู้รับผิดชอบในการดูแลทรัพย์สินมีค่า
- insult (noun): a remark or an action that is said or done in order to offend or upset somebody - การดูถูก, การประชดประชัน, การสบประมาท, การเย้ยหยัน
- promotion (noun): moving to a higher level; moving to a job at a higher level - การเลื่อนตำแหน่ง
- responsibility: deserving to be blamed for something that has happened - ความรับผิดชอบ
- technically: (adv) according to the exact meaning or facts -
- tier (noun): a row or layer of something - ระดับชั้น
- treatment: a way of behaving towards or dealing with a person or thing - การปฏิบัติ