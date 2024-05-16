Tuk-tuk driver fined for overcharging tourists
published : 16 May 2024 at 08:38
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
The Department of Land Transport has suspended a tuk-tuk driver's licence and fined him 2,000 baht for overcharging Japanese tourists.
He was also fined 500 baht for failing to wear a proper uniform.
The 29-year-old driver, from Roi Et province, was fined on Tuesday, suspended for 90 days and ordered to attend a three-hour training session in drivers' manners.
This followed a complaint by a Japanese tourist that he and three other drivers demanded they pay 1,500 baht each for a 5-kilometre trip from Sukhumvit soi 18 to Thaniya Plaza on Monday night.
Finally they reportedly settled the fare at 2,000 baht.
Vocabulary
- complaint: when someone says that something is wrong or not satisfactory - การบ่น, ข้อที่ไม่พอใจ
- demand: to ask for something very firmly - เรียกร้อง, ต้องการ
- fare: the money that you pay for a journey - ค่าโดยสาร
- fine: to be required to pay an amount of money because you have broken the law - ปรับเป็นเงิน
- manners: behaviour that is considered to be polite in a particular society or culture - มารยาทสังคม
- overcharge (verb): to ask for too much money for the product or service you are selling - คิดเงินแพงเกินไป
- settle: to decide or arrange something - ตัดสินใจ
- suspended (verb): not allowed to participate or to do a job for a period of time; not allowed to be used for a period of time - ถูกระงับ