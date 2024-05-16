BangkokPost.com

Tuk-tuk driver fined for overcharging tourists

published : 16 May 2024 at 08:38

writer: Gary Boyle

ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters

Customers pack food stalls at Thaniya Plaza in the heart of Silom, during the Thaniya Japan Day festival last November. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)
The Department of Land Transport has suspended a tuk-tuk driver's licence and fined him 2,000 baht for overcharging Japanese tourists.

He was also fined 500 baht for failing to wear a proper uniform.

The 29-year-old driver, from Roi Et province, was fined on Tuesday, suspended for 90 days and ordered to attend a three-hour training session in drivers' manners.

This followed a complaint by a Japanese tourist that he and three other drivers demanded they pay 1,500 baht each for a 5-kilometre trip from Sukhumvit soi 18 to Thaniya Plaza on Monday night.

Finally they reportedly settled the fare at 2,000 baht.

Vocabulary

  • complaint: when someone says that something is wrong or not satisfactory - การบ่น, ข้อที่ไม่พอใจ
  • demand: to ask for something very firmly - เรียกร้อง, ต้องการ
  • fare: the money that you pay for a journey - ค่าโดยสาร
  • fine: to be required to pay an amount of money because you have broken the law - ปรับเป็นเงิน
  • manners: behaviour that is considered to be polite in a particular society or culture - มารยาทสังคม
  • overcharge (verb): to ask for too much money for the product or service you are selling - คิดเงินแพงเกินไป
  • settle: to decide or arrange something - ตัดสินใจ
  • suspended (verb): not allowed to participate or to do a job for a period of time; not allowed to be used for a period of time - ถูกระงับ
