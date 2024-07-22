Nigerian arrested on Phangan for cocaine, overstay
published : 22 Jul 2024 at 09:53
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Assawin Pakkawan
Tourist police arrested a Nigerian man for cocaine possession and overstaying for nearly nine years on Koh Phangan.
Police arrested Kenneth Nnwanelobi, 47, at a hotel on Saturday. The arrest was part of a crackdown on foreigners doing restricted jobs and illegal activities on this tourist island.
Police said Mr Nnwanelobi was allegedly part of a Nigerian-led, well-organised drug syndicate. A search of his room found two packets of cocaine weighing 31.5 grammes in the pocket of his jeans. Mr Nnwanelobi admitted that the cocaine belonged to him and it was for sale to foreign buyers.
Police also said he overstayed for 3,214 days.
Mr Nnwanelobi claimed he had a magical mantra to make him invincible to police.
“But this time I really didn’t see [the arrest] coming,” the Nigerian said.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- arrest: (of the police) taking someone to a police station because they are believed to have committed a crime - การจับกุม
- cocaine: (or coke) an illegal drug used as a stimulant -
- crackdown: strong action that someone in authority takes to stop a particular activity - การใช้กำลังเข้าปราบปรามของเจ้าหน้าที่
- illegal: against the law - อย่างผิดกฎหมาย
- invincible: too strong to be defeated or changed - ซึ่งไม่อาจเอาชนะได้, ซึ่งไม่สามารถเปลี่ยนได้
- mantra: a word, phrase or sound that is repeated again and again, especially during prayer or meditation - บทสวดมนต์
- overstay: stay in a country for longer than you are allowed to stay, not leaving when your visa to stay in the country ends -
- possession: having or owning something - การครอบครอง
- restricted: intended only for people who have been given special permission - ที่จำกัด
- syndicate: a group of people or companies who work together and help each other in order to achieve a particular aim - สมาคม, องค์การ, สหการ , การรวมกลุ่มเป็นสมาคม