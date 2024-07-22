Nigerian arrested on Phangan for cocaine, overstay

Tourist police inspect a hotel room where Kenneth Nnwanelobi, 47, an alleged Nigerian drug gang member, stayed on Koh Phangan, Surat Thani, Thailand on Saturday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

Tourist police arrested a Nigerian man for cocaine possession and overstaying for nearly nine years on Koh Phangan.

Police arrested Kenneth Nnwanelobi, 47, at a hotel on Saturday. The arrest was part of a crackdown on foreigners doing restricted jobs and illegal activities on this tourist island.

Police said Mr Nnwanelobi was allegedly part of a Nigerian-led, well-organised drug syndicate. A search of his room found two packets of cocaine weighing 31.5 grammes in the pocket of his jeans. Mr Nnwanelobi admitted that the cocaine belonged to him and it was for sale to foreign buyers.

Police also said he overstayed for 3,214 days.

Mr Nnwanelobi claimed he had a magical mantra to make him invincible to police.

“But this time I really didn’t see [the arrest] coming,” the Nigerian said.