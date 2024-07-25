Hong Kong model killed in Bangkok

Media outlets in Thailand have said Gwendoline Cretton, a Swiss passport holder also known as Gwen Sun, was killed at her residence in Bangkok’s Prawet district on Thursday night last week. Photo: Handout

Police have arrested the boyfriend of a Hong Kong fashion model on suspicion of her murder.

Gwendoline Cretton, a 24-year-old Swiss passport holder with a Hong Kong ID card, was killed at her residence in Bangkok’s Prawet district on Thursday night last week, according to Thai media reports.

She was reportedly stabbed nine times to death, and three men — the suspect and two neighbours — carried her body to a car.

Thai media reported that the boyfriend, whose name was withheld, took Cretton to hospital and later told Thai police that she had attempted to take her own life. Police suspected that the boyfriend had murdered Cretton.

The Post has reached out to the Swiss embassy in Bangkok and the consulate in Hong Kong for comment.

Hong Kong’s Immigration Department said it had not received any requests for help on the case.