Hong Kong model killed in Bangkok
published : 25 Jul 2024 at 08:09
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: South China Morning Post
Police have arrested the boyfriend of a Hong Kong fashion model on suspicion of her murder.
Gwendoline Cretton, a 24-year-old Swiss passport holder with a Hong Kong ID card, was killed at her residence in Bangkok’s Prawet district on Thursday night last week, according to Thai media reports.
She was reportedly stabbed nine times to death, and three men — the suspect and two neighbours — carried her body to a car.
Thai media reported that the boyfriend, whose name was withheld, took Cretton to hospital and later told Thai police that she had attempted to take her own life. Police suspected that the boyfriend had murdered Cretton.
The Post has reached out to the Swiss embassy in Bangkok and the consulate in Hong Kong for comment.
Hong Kong’s Immigration Department said it had not received any requests for help on the case.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- consulate: the building where a government official works who is sent to live in another country and look after his/her own country’s citizens and business interests there - สถานกงสุล
- immigration: dealing with people entering and leaving the country - การตรวจคนเข้าเมือง
- reach out (verb): to show somebody that you are interested in them and/or want to help them -
- residence: a place where someone lives - ที่อยู่อาศัย
- stabbed: when someone is killed or hurt by a knife or other sharp object being pushed into their body - แทงด้วยอาวุธ
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย
- suspicion (noun): a belief that a crime or improper activity has been committed - ความสงสัย
- take their own life: to kill yourself -