Chao Phraya to close for royal procession rehearsals

Oarsmen practice for the Oct 27 Royal Barge Procession, on the Chao Phraya River between the Pin Klao and Krung Thon bridges on July 15. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

All boats, including ferry services, will be banned from afternoon travel on the Chao Phraya river between Krung Thon and Memorial bridges on four Thursdays next month, to allow rehearsals for the Royal Barge Procession.

Chao Phraya Express Boat Co said on Tuesday that a section of the river would be closed by the Marine Department from 12.30pm on Aug 1, 8, 15 and 22.

Royal barge crews will be practising on the river for the procession, the ferry company said.

Chao Phraya Express Boat said it would operate only from the Pak Kret and Nonthaburi to Payap piers from noon on those four days.

The Royal Barge Procession will be part of a ceremony on Oct 27, itself part of the celebration of His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday, which was on July 28.