Chao Phraya to close for royal procession rehearsals
published : 31 Jul 2024 at 08:45
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
All boats, including ferry services, will be banned from afternoon travel on the Chao Phraya river between Krung Thon and Memorial bridges on four Thursdays next month, to allow rehearsals for the Royal Barge Procession.
Chao Phraya Express Boat Co said on Tuesday that a section of the river would be closed by the Marine Department from 12.30pm on Aug 1, 8, 15 and 22.
Royal barge crews will be practising on the river for the procession, the ferry company said.
Chao Phraya Express Boat said it would operate only from the Pak Kret and Nonthaburi to Payap piers from noon on those four days.
The Royal Barge Procession will be part of a ceremony on Oct 27, itself part of the celebration of His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday, which was on July 28.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- barge (noun): a long flat boat usually used on rivers and in ports - เรือท้องแบน, เรือบรรทุกลำเลียงขนส่ง
- celebration: a party or special event at which you celebrate something such as a birthday, a festival or a religious holiday - การฉลอง
- ceremony (noun): a formal public event - งานพิธี
- ferry: a boat for taking passengers across an area of water, especially as a regular service - เรือรับส่งข้ามฟาก
- Marine Department: the government department in charge of waterways, harbours and sea trade - กรมเจ้าท่า
- pier: a platform sticking out into water which people walk along or use when getting onto or off boats - ท่าเรือชนิดยื่นออกไปในน้ำ, สะพานที่ยื่นออกไปในน้ำ
- procession: a line of people or vehicles moving in a slow and formal way as part of an event - ขบวน(ราช) รถในพิธี
- rehearsal: a practice for a concert, play, etc. before giving a performance - การซักซ้อม
- section: any of the parts into which something is divided - ส่วน
- Keywords
- chao phraya
- royal barge
- procession