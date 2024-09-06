Russian’s murder may be suicide, say Phuket police
published : 6 Sep 2024 at 07:51
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran
Police investigators who initially thought they had a murder on their hands now say a Russian man found dead in a ditch at Karon beach might have committed suicide.
Investigators were told that the man had showed psychotic behaviour and used marijuana, which might have led to violence, police said.
According to the man’s Russian wife, her husband had tried to commit suicide several times.
Investigators are gathering more evidence before holding a press conference about the cause of death.
The Russian man, identified only as Ilia, had multiple injuries, including wounds near his eyes, bruising around his left ear and deep cuts on both arms. It appeared he had been hit with a hard object.
His body was found in the ditch near the Naga statue along the road fronting Karon beach on Tuesday.
Doctors estimated he had been dead for at least 8 hours before his body was found.
Police initially believed he had been killed elsewhere and his body dumped there.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- behaviour: the way that someone acts or behaves - พฤติกรรม, การกระทำตัว
- bruising: marks that you get on your body if you are hit or if you knock against something - แผลฟกช้ำ, รอยฟกช้ำ
- ditch: a long narrow open channel dug into the ground usually at the side of a road or field, which is used especially for supplying or removing water, or for dividing land - คูน้ำ
- dump (verb): to get rid of something unwanted - ทิ้ง
- elsewhere: another place or other places - ที่อื่น
- investigator: someone whose job is to officially find out the facts about something - ผู้สอบสวน, ผู้สำรวจ, ผู้ตรวจสอบ
- object: a thing that can be seen or touched, but is not alive - วัตถุ, สิ่งของ
- press conference: an official meeting where someone makes a formal statement about a particular issue or event to journalists and answers their questions about it - การแถลงข่าว
- psycho: someone who often behaves in a frightening and violent way - ที่เป็นโรคประสาท, คนบ้า
- suicide: the action of deliberately killing yourself - การฆ่าตัวตาย
- violence: physical force with the deliberate intention of causing damage to property or injury or death to people - ความรุนแรง, การใช้กำลังทำลาย
- wound: an injury in which your skin or flesh is damaged - บาดแผล
- Keywords
- Russian man
- murder
- suicide
- severe wounds
- Karon beach
- Phuket