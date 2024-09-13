Crane collapse kills worker

A crane collapses at a condominium project in Muang district of Nakhon Sawan province on Thursday afternoon. (Photo: Chalit Poomruang)

An investigation is underway into the collapse of a large crane at a construction site of a condominium project in Nakhon Sawan on Thursday afternoon, which killed a Cambodian worker and damaged eight nearby houses.

The crane, weighing about eight tonnes, collapsed at around 3.30pm while being used to lift construction materials to the fourth floor of the 19-storey condominium project on the premises of Central Department Store Nakhon Sawan.

A 33-year-old crane operator died in the incident.

The crane collapse also damaged eight houses in the Bang Rao Rakkanjing community, with debris falling on three cars.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident.

Central Pattana Residence Co issued a statement expressing condolences to the worker’s family and taking full responsibility for the damages caused.