Crane collapse kills worker
published : 13 Sep 2024 at 12:47
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chalit Poomruang
An investigation is underway into the collapse of a large crane at a construction site of a condominium project in Nakhon Sawan on Thursday afternoon, which killed a Cambodian worker and damaged eight nearby houses.
The crane, weighing about eight tonnes, collapsed at around 3.30pm while being used to lift construction materials to the fourth floor of the 19-storey condominium project on the premises of Central Department Store Nakhon Sawan.
A 33-year-old crane operator died in the incident.
The crane collapse also damaged eight houses in the Bang Rao Rakkanjing community, with debris falling on three cars.
Police are investigating the cause of the incident.
Central Pattana Residence Co issued a statement expressing condolences to the worker’s family and taking full responsibility for the damages caused.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- collapse: to fall down suddenly - พังลงมา ล้ม, พังครืน
- community: the people living in one particular area - ชุมชน
- condolences (noun): sympathy that you feel for somebody when a person in their family or that they know well has died; an expression of this sympathy - การแสดงความเสียใจต่อผู้อื่น
- crane: a tall machine used for lifting or moving heavy objects and building tall buildings - ปั้นจั่นยกของหนัก
- debris: broken pieces that are left when something large has been destroyed - เศษ ซากปรักหักพัง ซากสิ่งของที่ถูกทำลาย
- incident: something that happens, usually something bad - เหตุการณ์
- materials (noun): substances that things can be made from - วัตถุ
- operator (noun): a person who operates equipment or a machine - ผู้ควบคุม (เครื่องจักร)
- premises: the buildings and land that a business or organisation uses - ที่ดินและสิ่งปลูกสร้าง
- tonne: (or ton) 1,000 kilogrammes -