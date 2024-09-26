Michelin names its best Thai hotels

Mandarin Oriental Bangkok is one of the hotels in Thailand receiving Three Key winners from Michelin. (Photo: Mandarin Oriental Bangkok Hotel)

In its first hotel list for Thailand, Michelin has awarded eight hotels with its top, three key ranking.

The "keys," the guide’s hotel equivalent of stars for restaurants, were given to places across the country.

In total, Michelin recognised 58 hotels across the country. Besides the eight 3 keys ("an extraordinary stay"), 19 hotels were given two keys ("an exceptional stay") and 31 got one key ("a very special stay").

Among the three-key winners, two are in Bangkok and two in Phuket; the rest are in Surat Thani, Krabi, Trat and Chiang Mai.

One of the three key winning hotels will reportedly also feature in the third season of the smash hit series the White Lotus, which was filmed in Thailand: Samujana Villas is in the show, as are the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui and Anantara Mai Khao Villas Phuket.

Last week, when the World’s 50 Best announced its hotel list, four were in Bangkok, including the Mandarin Oriental, which ranked 12th on the list, and got three keys from Michelin. It was also crowned the best hotel in the world earlier in the month by the United Kingdom's the Telegraph in its Hotel Awards.

But the hotel ranked No. 1 on the World’s 50 Best list, Capella Bangkok, missed out on the top ranking from Michelin. Instead, it got two keys.

Below are Michelin’s Three Key winners in Thailand: