Leopard spotted in national park

A leopard spotted in daytime in Kaeng Krachan National Park. (Photo: Facebook of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)

A leopard has been spotted in Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi.

The head of the park said on Wednesday that a tourist captured photos of the leopard relaxing in the middle of a road inside the park on Tuesday.

Mr Mongkol said there have been more frequent leopard sightings recently, as they often hunt prey in the area. This shows the abundance of the park’s ecosystem, a vital habitat for many rare wildlife species.

The park advises tourists to stay alert.