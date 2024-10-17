Leopard spotted in national park
published : 17 Oct 2024 at 08:51
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
A leopard has been spotted in Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi.
The head of the park said on Wednesday that a tourist captured photos of the leopard relaxing in the middle of a road inside the park on Tuesday.
Mr Mongkol said there have been more frequent leopard sightings recently, as they often hunt prey in the area. This shows the abundance of the park’s ecosystem, a vital habitat for many rare wildlife species.
The park advises tourists to stay alert.
Vocabulary
- abundance (noun): a large quantity that is more than enough - ความอุดมสมบูรณ์, ความมากมาย
- alert: able to think quickly; quick to notice things - ตื่นตัว, ตั้งท่า, เตรียมพร้อม
- ecosystem: all the plants and animals in a particular area, considered as a system with parts that depend on one another - ระบบที่เกิดจากความสัมพันธ์ระหว่างสิ่งมีชีวิตและสิ่งแวดล้อม
- frequent: happening often - เกิดขึ้นบ่อย
- habitat: the type of place that a particular animal usually lives in or a particular plant usually grows in - ถิ่นที่อยู่ของพืชหรือสัตว์
- leopard (noun): a large animal of the cat family, that has yellowish-brown fur with black spots. Leopards live in Africa and southern Asia - เสือดาว
- prey (noun): an animal, a bird, etc. that is hunted, killed and eaten by another - เหยื่อ
- sighting: an occasion when somebody sees somebody/something, especially something unusual or something that lasts for only a short time - โอกาสที่จะได้เห็น
- species: a kind of animal - ประเภท, พรรณ, ชนิด
- vital: extremely important; necessary for the success or continued existence of something - จำเป็นสำหรับชีวิต; สำคัญมาก
- Keywords
- national park
- leopard
- Kaeng Krachan
