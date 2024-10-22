Filipino pickpockets target tourists in Bangkok
published : 22 Oct 2024 at 14:37
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Nine Philippine nationals were arrested in Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi airport for allegedly pickpocketing a South Korean tourist. They admitted to doing it multiple times, targeting foreign visitors in popular tourist hotspots.
Police arrested two Filipino men and seven Filipina women at a hotel in Bangkok's Phaya Thai district and at Suvarnabhumi Airport, following a complaint from a South Korean man who reported being targeted by a pickpocketing gang at Sukhumvit Soi 33 around 6.40pm on Oct 16.
Thong Lo police examined footage from CCTV cameras which showed the gang surrounding the victim to slow him down before one member stole his wallet. The gang then fled the scene.
Police tracked the suspects along their escape route and arrested seven of them at the hotel in Phaya Thai. The two others were caught at Suvarnabhumi airport as they prepared to board a flight back to their home country.
During questioning, the suspects admitted to travelling from the Philippines to carry out thefts at tourist areas in Bangkok. They rented rooms and went out to find victims, particularly in Thong Lo and Lumpini areas.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- admitted (verb): agreed that something is true, especially when you are unhappy, sorry or surprised about it - ยอมรับ
- complaint: when someone says that something is wrong or not satisfactory - การบ่น, ข้อที่ไม่พอใจ
- escape (verb): to get away from a place; to leave a place where you are in danger - หนี
- flee (past form: fled) (verb): to leave a place or person quickly because you are afraid of possible danger or consequences - หนี
- footage: film of a particular subject or event - ฟิลม์หรือคลิปภาพยนตร์
- pickpocket: a person who steals money, etc. from other people's pockets, especially in crowded places - นักล้วงกระเป๋า
- surround: to be everywhere around something - ล้อมรอบ
- suspects (noun): people who are thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย
- theft (noun): (the act of) dishonestly taking something which belongs to someone else and keeping it - การลักขโมย
- victim: someone who has been harmed, injured or killed as the result of a crime - เหยื่อผู้เคราะห์ร้าย
- wallet: a small flat case that people keep money, bank cards, and small documents in and usually carry in their pocket or bag - กระเป๋าขนาดเล็กที่ทำจากหนังหรือพลาสติก