Filipino pickpockets target tourists in Bangkok

Thong Lo police arrest nine members of a Filipino pickpocketing gang and take a photo with some of them, with their faces blurred. (Photo: Police TV)

Nine Philippine nationals were arrested in Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi airport for allegedly pickpocketing a South Korean tourist. They admitted to doing it multiple times, targeting foreign visitors in popular tourist hotspots.

Police arrested two Filipino men and seven Filipina women at a hotel in Bangkok's Phaya Thai district and at Suvarnabhumi Airport, following a complaint from a South Korean man who reported being targeted by a pickpocketing gang at Sukhumvit Soi 33 around 6.40pm on Oct 16.

Thong Lo police examined footage from CCTV cameras which showed the gang surrounding the victim to slow him down before one member stole his wallet. The gang then fled the scene.

Police tracked the suspects along their escape route and arrested seven of them at the hotel in Phaya Thai. The two others were caught at Suvarnabhumi airport as they prepared to board a flight back to their home country.

During questioning, the suspects admitted to travelling from the Philippines to carry out thefts at tourist areas in Bangkok. They rented rooms and went out to find victims, particularly in Thong Lo and Lumpini areas.