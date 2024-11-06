Young Malaysians sneaking into Thailand for wild nights out
published : 6 Nov 2024 at 07:53
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Young Malaysians looking for a wild night out are sneaking illegally across the border into Narathiwat's Sungai Kolok district, according to the police chief of Malaysia's adjoining Kelantan state.
Police chief Mohd Yusoff Maman said young Malaysians leave their cars at Rantau Panjang and illegally cross the Kolok River into Thailand to enjoy the nightlife, Bernama news agency reported.
Rantau Panjang is a Malaysian border town opposite Sungai Kolok district.
Sungai Kolok is busy on weekends when visitors from Malaysia spend money in its nightclubs and other entertainment venues.
"Most of these youngsters go to Thailand on Thursday evening and return to Kelantan by Saturday," he said.
The Kelantan police chief was speaking at a press conference about the arrest of six young Malaysians at a hotel in Sungai Kolok on Friday and seizure of 6,060 methamphetamine tablets. They are aged 25 to 34 years.
The case caught public attention in Malaysia as a member in the group is a hugely popular singer known as Eda Ezrin.
The Kelantan police chief said on Tuesday he had proposed that the state's chief minister build a wall along the Kolok riverbank opposite Sungai Kolok, to curb cross-border crime. It would also serve as a flood barrier, according to Bernama.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- barrier: a bar or gate that stops people, animals or vehicles from entering a place - สิ่งกีดขวางทางผ่าน
- border: the official line separating two areas, regions or countries - เขตแดน อาณาเขต
- case: a matter that is being officially investigated, especially by the police - คดี
- crime: an illegal activity or action - อาชญากรรม
- curb: to control or limit something - จำกัดขอบเขต, ควบคุม
- methamphetamine: a stimulant drug that increases alertness and energy, but which is dangerous when taken in large amounts or over a long period of time - ยาบ้า
- press conference: an official meeting where someone makes a formal statement about a particular issue or event to journalists and answers their questions about it - การแถลงข่าว
- propose: to suggest an idea for a group to consider - เสนอ
- seizure: the act of taking control of something, especially by using power or force - การบุกเข้ายึด
- sneak (verb): (past: snuck) to go somewhere secretly, trying to avoid being seen - เดินหลบ,เดินลับ ๆ ล่อ ๆ