Funeral held for drowned Russian yoga influencer

Russian influencer Kamilla Belyatskaya, 24. (Photo: Screenshot)

A funeral for a Russian woman swept out to sea while practising yoga sitting on a seaside rock last week was held on Koh Samui on Wednesday.

The dead woman was reported by Thai media to be an internet yoga influencer and aspiring actress.

The body of 24-year-old Kamilla Belyatskaya was discovered on Chaweng Beach about 11pm on Nov 30, the day after she disappeared. The dead woman was identified by her boyfriend, who had travelled with her to Thailand for a holiday.

According to Bo Phut police, CCTV footage showed her practising yoga while sitting on a rock at Lad Koh scenic spot before a storm wave swept her into the sea.

A report said she had earlier posted online that the island felt like home and was one of her most favourite places on Earth.

Her father has arrived in Thailand to collect her belongings and take her body home.

The funeral was held at Wat Si Thaweep in tambon Ang Thong of the southern province of Surat Thani.