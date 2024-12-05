African sex traffickers arrested
published : 5 Dec 2024 at 07:58
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Three Africans have been arrested on suspicion of being part of a gang that traffics women from Africa into prostitution in Bangkok.
Officials from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) first detained a man from Mali, identified only as Baba, in Nong Khai province. Two Tanzanian women, identified as Lulu and Zuwena, were later arrested in Bangkok on Monday.
The arrests were part on an ongoing operation by the Ministry of Justice and the DSI targeting human trafficking networks in Thailand.
The gang members called themselves "madam". Their job was to supply and force African women into the sex trade, working in entertainment venues on Sukhumvit road.
The gang collected the money the women earned from customers and forced them to pay for their travel themselves. The traffickers used "black magic" superstitions to control the women, police said.
The investigation is continuing.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- arrest: (of the police) taking someone to a police station because they are believed to have committed a crime - การจับกุม
- detain: to keep someone in a police station or prison and not allow them to leave - กักตัว ควบคุมตัวหรือฝากขัง
- human trafficking: the trade of humans, most commonly for the purpose of sexual slavery, forced labor or commercial sexual exploitation for the trafficker or others (Source: Wikipedia) - การค้ามนุษย์
- operation: a planned activity involving a lot of people, especially soldiers or police officers - การปฏิบัติการ
- superstition: the belief that particular events happen in a way that cannot be explained by reason or science; the belief that particular events bring good or bad luck - ความเชื่อในทางไสยศาสตร์, ความเชื่อในผีสางเทวดา
- trade: a type of business - การค้าขาย
- trafficker: someone in the business of buying and selling things illegally or of illegally transporting people for work in other countries or areas - ผู้ลักลอบค้าสินค้าผิดกฎหมายหรือลักลอบขายแรงงานผิดกฎหมาย