Airports ease booze rules
published : 27 Dec 2024 at 09:22
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
The Prime Minister's Office has announced a new regulation allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages every day at major international airports.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has revoked the PM's Office announcement on Feb 5, 2015 that limited the sale of alcoholic drinks.
Such sales are prohibited nationwide on the five major Buddhist holy days of Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Asanha Bucha, and the start and end of Buddhist Lent.
In July, the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee decided to allow all international airports under Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) to sell alcoholic drinks on those five days.
That list comprises Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai airports.
The aim is to boost travellers' spending and promote tourism, said a source.
The announcement was published in the Royal Gazette on Christmas Day and took effect on Thursday.
Vocabulary
- allow: to let somebody/something do something; to let something happen or be done - อนุญาต, ยอมรับ
- booze: (informal) alcoholic drink - เครื่องดื่มที่มีแอลกอฮอล์ (คำไม่เป็นทางการ)
- comprise: to consist or be made up of two or more things - ประกอบด้วย
- limit: to stop something from increasing beyond a particular amount or level - จำกัด
- prohibit: to not allow; to ban - ห้าม
- revoke: to officially say that something is no longer legal - เพิกถอน
- royal gazette: a royal publication begun in 1858 by King Mongkut (Rama IV) as the official way of announcing news laws, decrees, ministerial proclamations, etc. - ราชกิจจานุเบกษา
- source: a place where information comes from; someone who gives information - แหล่ง
- took effect: began to be used or required - ส่งผล