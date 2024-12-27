Airports ease booze rules

Passengers wait to board an aircraft at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan. The Prime Minister's Office has announced a new regulation allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages every day at major international airports. (Photo: Suvarnabhumi Airport)

The Prime Minister's Office has announced a new regulation allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages every day at major international airports.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has revoked the PM's Office announcement on Feb 5, 2015 that limited the sale of alcoholic drinks.

Such sales are prohibited nationwide on the five major Buddhist holy days of Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Asanha Bucha, and the start and end of Buddhist Lent.

In July, the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee decided to allow all international airports under Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) to sell alcoholic drinks on those five days.

That list comprises Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai airports.

The aim is to boost travellers' spending and promote tourism, said a source.

The announcement was published in the Royal Gazette on Christmas Day and took effect on Thursday.