'Stressed' elephant kills Spanish tourist
published : 6 Jan 2025 at 08:51
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
A 22-year-old Spanish tourist died on Friday after being attacked by an elephant she was bathing in Thailand.
Blanca Ojanguren García was washing the animal at the Koh Yao Elephant Care Centre in Phangnga province when it sank its tusk in her, later leading to her death.
Experts said that the elephant had likely become stressed due to the pressure of living and interacting with tourists.
Washing elephants and bathing with them are popular activities for tourists in Thailand.
The Department of National Parks estimates that more than 4,000 wild elephants live in its sanctuaries, parks and nature reserves and there are a similar number of domesticated elephants, which are mostly used in tourist shows.
The World Animal Protection organisation estimates there are 2,798 elephants held in tourism venues across the country.
The non-profit has previously warned the animals are often kept in isolation, and made to perform tricks and activities that are unnatural.
The group has also said so-called "trainers" often use cruel training, including hitting them with sticks or sharp metal objects.
A staff member told the media that García was bathing the elephant when she passed in front of the animal and it "stuck a tusk in her", causing her injuries. The sanctuary appeared to be closed following the incident.
Vocabulary
- bathe: wash - ชำระล้าง
- cruel: deliberately causing pain to other people or animals - ป่าเถื่อน โหดร้าย
- domesticated: (of wild animals) used to living with or working for humans - เชื่อง
- isolation: set apart from; disconnected from - แยกออกมา ตั้งอยู่เดี่ยวๆ
- pressure: a worried feeling that you get when you have to deal with a difficult or complicated situation - ความกดดัน
- sanctuary: a place where birds or animals can live and be protected, especially from hunters or dangerous conditions - เขตสงวนพันธุ์สัตว์ป่า
- stressed: affected by pressure, worry, etc. - วิตกกังวล
- tusk: either of the two long pointed teeth which stick out from the mouth of some animals such as elephants - งาช้าง