New bus service connects airport to 500 hotels

Bua Airport Express is a new bus service connecting Suvarnabhumi airport to over 500 hotels in Bangkok, covering three routes across the city.

The routes are Sathon-Mahanakon Tower-MBK Center; Yaowarat-Chinatown-Saochingcha; and Asok-Sukhumvit-EmQuartier-Thong Lor, including various tourist attractions and shopping malls.



The Bua Airport Express is now operational. The service allows passengers to carry up to two pieces of luggage onboard and buses have capacities of 31 and 44 seats. A one way trip is 180 baht.



The Bua Airport Express service is available via counters located on the 1st floor of Suvarnabhumi airport, near Exit Gates 7 and 8, from 7am to 7pm daily. More information about routes and schedules can be found, and tickets can be booked, on elephantairportexpress.com or by calling 069-771-1234.