Anutin confident Chada can root out mafia links
published : 12 Sep 2023 at 08:34
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Aekarach Sattaburuth
Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday expressed confidence in the ability of his deputy, Chada Thaiset, to tackle mafia-style gangs.
The minister last week assigned Mr Chada to lead a nationwide screening of all influential local leaders suspected of involvement with mafia-like gangs and have them blacklisted if links are uncovered.
The assignment was made after a party where one highway patrol officer was killed and another injured at the home of an influential local leader in Nakhon Pathom on Wednesday night.
The shooting drew huge national interest and sparked new debate over graft in the public service.
In another development, the Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand (ACT) called on the government to take its vow to suppress corruption and bribery in the promotion of state officials more seriously than it has been in the past.
Writing on the organisation's Facebook page, the ACT cited the Nakhon Pathom incident as evidence of rampant interference with public agencies' reshuffles of officials and the connection between shady businesses and the unlawful benefits offered to state officials.
The Nakhon Pathom case is a perfect example of the public administration system being full of corruption, the ACT said.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- blacklist (verb): to put the name of a person, a company, a product or a country on a blacklist (a list of the names of people, companies, products or countries that an organization or a government considers unacceptable and that must be avoided) - ใส่ในบัญชีรายชื่อของคนที่ทำไม่ดี
- bribery: the crime of giving money or presents to someone so that they will help you by doing something dishonest or illegal - การให้สินบน
- corruption (n): dishonest or illegal behaviour, especially of people in authority -
- graft: corruption - การฉ้อโกง
- incident: something that happens, usually something bad - เหตุการณ์
- influential: of a person or group who has the power to affect a situation - มีอิทธิพล
- interference: the process of deliberately becoming involved in a situation and trying to influence the way that it develops - การเข้าแทรกแซง
- promotion (noun): moving to a higher level; moving to a job at a higher level - การเลื่อนตำแหน่ง
- public service: something that is done to help people rather than to make a profit - การบริหารประชาชน,กิจการของข้าราชกา
- rampant: existing, happening or spreading in an uncontrolled way - รุกลาม อาละวาด กำเริบ รุนแรงจนควบคุมไว้ไม่ได้
- reshuffle: the process of changing the jobs or responsibilities of people in a particular group or organisation - การปรับหรือโยกย้ายตำแหน่งคนในองค์กร
- root out: to find something bad or illegal and get rid of it - ทำลาย, กำจัด
- screening: the testing or examining of a large number of people or things for disease, faults, illegal objects, etc - การตรวจ
- shady: seeming to be dishonest or illegal - น่าสงสัย, ไม่น่าเชื่อ, เคลือบแคลง
- state: government - รัฐ
- suppress: to prevent something from growing, developing or continuing - อดกลั้น, ยับยั้ง, ระงับ