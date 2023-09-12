Anutin confident Chada can root out mafia links

Chada Thaiset

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday expressed confidence in the ability of his deputy, Chada Thaiset, to tackle mafia-style gangs.

The minister last week assigned Mr Chada to lead a nationwide screening of all influential local leaders suspected of involvement with mafia-like gangs and have them blacklisted if links are uncovered.



The assignment was made after a party where one highway patrol officer was killed and another injured at the home of an influential local leader in Nakhon Pathom on Wednesday night.



The shooting drew huge national interest and sparked new debate over graft in the public service.



In another development, the Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand (ACT) called on the government to take its vow to suppress corruption and bribery in the promotion of state officials more seriously than it has been in the past.



Writing on the organisation's Facebook page, the ACT cited the Nakhon Pathom incident as evidence of rampant interference with public agencies' reshuffles of officials and the connection between shady businesses and the unlawful benefits offered to state officials.



The Nakhon Pathom case is a perfect example of the public administration system being full of corruption, the ACT said.