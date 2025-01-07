Chinese actor reported missing in Thailand

Wang Xing Yue, also known as Xing Xing. (Photo: South China Morning Post)

China's consulate in Chiang Mai has promised to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens in Thailand following reports that a Chinese actor went missing near the Myanmar border.

A social media post published late on Sunday said Chinese actor Wang Xing Yue, also known as Xing Xing, went missing in Mae Sot district in northwestern Thailand, which borders Myanmar's Myawaddy, a city known as a hub for scam compounds.

The consulate said it was not aware of any local police reports filed by his family as of Monday afternoon.

It added that family members of the missing actor contacted the consulate on Friday.

The Chinese embassy in Myanmar is aware of the issue and is verifying whether Wang entered Myawaddy, according to China Newsweek.

The 22-year-old Chinese actor was invited to take part in a film production in Thailand and landed in Bangkok early on Friday morning, according to a post on social media by a person claiming to be Wang's girlfriend.

According to the post, Wang was led through Thai immigration control by a person posing as a film crew member.

A person claiming to be the film's associate director initially booked a hotel room near the airport for Wang, but later informed him that it would be too late to spend the night there and urged him to rush to the "filming location".

He was then driven to Mae Sot, some 500 kilometres from Suvarnabhumi airport, before he lost contact, according to the post.

The social media user said she immediately reported the case to Shanghai police and contacted both the Chinese embassy in Bangkok and the consulate in Chiang Mai province.

The embassy and consulate told her to report the case to Mae Sot police, she added.