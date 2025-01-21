Major crackdown planned on drugs, call scams, human trafficking

National police chief Pol Gen Kittharath Punpetch during a press briefing on the progress of “Operation Fallen Bridge”, which is aimed at arresting scam gangs, at the Royal Thai Police headquarters on Oct 11, 2024 (Photo: Apichart Jinakul).

The government is putting together a six-month campaign tackling drug problems, call centre gangs and human trafficking, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Monday.

Mr Phumtham said a meeting was planned for Jan 30, when officials from the Interior Ministry, Royal Thai Police, Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) and other agencies would discuss new measures to better tackle the three issues.

After the meeting, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra would formally announce the details of the campaign, along with leaders of the armed forces and the national police chief.

Stricter measures would be introduced if the overall situation did not improve within six months, Mr Phumtham said.

He was speaking after former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, the de facto leader of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, promised an end to the abuse of illegal drugs and activities of call centre gangs in neighbouring countries by the end of the year.

Following his visit to the Mekong River region last week, Mr Phumtham noted that the many natural crossings along the border pose a great challenge to security.

He said “a two-layer border security system” would be implemented across 14 provinces, 51 districts, and 76 police stations, covering both the eastern and western borders.

The changes should better help prevent illegal activities along the borders, he said, but the overall campaign needed to be evaluated after six months.