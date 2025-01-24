Online TM6 form for visitors to Thailand coming on May 1

Tourists walk through the arrivals hall at Suvarnabhumi airport. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is preparing to promote the online TM6 immigration form, which will be compulsory for all foreign arrivals entering Thailand as of May 1, though the government is reluctant to start collecting the 300-baht tourism fee this year.

TM6 immigration forms were temporarily suspended on April 15, 2024.

When the suspension period ends on April 30 this year, a digital version of the TM6 will replace the paper-based one, the ministry said.

The online form is expected to help track tourists while they are in Thailand, increasing confidence in safety.

The ministry said the government would prioritise the digital TM6 before strating other types of entry screening planned earlier to prevent confusion among tourists.

The online TM6 applies only to foreign arrivals. The free online form will be compulsory for all arrivals by air, land and sea.

A source at the ministry who requested anonymity said that with the online TM6 form coming soon, there is a greater likelihood the 300-baht tourism fee will be postponed.

The government wants the TM6 process to operate without any problems, and it could take months or a even a year until the system runs smoothly, said the source.