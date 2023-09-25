IELTS introduces One Skill Retake test

Photo courtesy of British Council Thailand

Didn't get the score you wanted on one part of the IELTS test? Now you can retake just one section.

It’s a feeling all IELTS test takers will recognise - you got a great overall score but one section wasn’t as good as it could be. Maybe you were too nervous in the speaking part, lost your place in the listening section, had no idea what the Writing Task Two question meant or you simply had a bad day. But now, instead of another round of study and another day of testing, you can retake just the one part of the test that you want a higher score on.



The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is used by many universities and employers as proof of English proficiency. It tests a student’s ability across four skills - listening, speaking, reading and writing. According to the British Council, the average score in Thailand for Academic IELTS test takers is 6.1 (the maximum is 9). However, average scores for speaking and writing are a little lower, at 5.7 and 5.8 respectively.



In recognition of this, IELTS One Skill Retake can be scheduled within 60 days of your initial IELTS test for any section you feel you could improve. It’s worth checking www.britishcouncil.or.th/en/exam/ielts/one-skill-retake for more details and a list of institutions that accept this new scoring system.