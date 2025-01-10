Empowering Youth: Ada Tieanworn’s Mission for Spinal Health

16-year-old Ada Tieanworn is revolutionising scoliosis awareness in Thailand, reaching over 900 students across nine Bangkok schools with the life-changing ScolioBuddy App, empowering youth to prioritise early detection and spinal health management.

In a heartwarming tale of ingenuity and dedication, 16-year-old Phoonseeraah (Ada) Tieanworn has turned her school holiday into a nationwide movement. Fresh from Choate Rosemary Hall in Connecticut, USA, Ada spearheaded a groundbreaking series of events aimed at empowering Thai youth with critical health knowledge. Her journey, marked by passion and innovation, has reached over 900 students across nine schools in Bangkok, all empowered with the life-changing potential of the ScolioBuddy App.

Earlier in the year 2024, Ada was selected to be a part of the CRC Coalition Thailand Board that aims to promote and operate in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC). Ada was inspired by the principles of the UNCRC, which states that all children and young people should have their best interests accounted for as a primary consideration. In addition to teaching around 700 children in seven schools the “Consent Game,” which promotes the physical and mental well-being of children through teaching them the importance of critical thinking and giving/getting consent, Ada also led introductory sessions to the ScolioBuddy App and back exercises to support the health and quality of life of around 900 children in nine schools.

The sessions introduced the innovative ScolioBuddy App, which is designed to facilitate early detection of scoliosis, a condition that is often underdiagnosed but affects 2-3% percent of the Thai population, according to the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, a government agency established by the Health Promotion Foundation Act in 2001. Also, the innovative app itself facilitates tracking and managing the scoliosis condition. With physical therapists on-site, Ada’s sessions offered hands-on spinal checks using the ScolioBuddy App, alongside practical exercises to strengthen back muscles. Her efforts aimed to spark a ripple effect, ensuring students share their newfound knowledge with families, friends, and communities.

A Continuation of Impact: From Siriraj to Bangkok’s Schools

Ada’s healthcare sensation followed the successful launch of the ScolioBuddy App on World Scoliosis Awareness Day on June 29, 2024, at Siriraj H Solutions at ICS Lifestyle Complex, which is the innovative medical centre of Siriraj Hospital. This event, a major milestone in the fight against scoliosis, brought together doctors, scoliosis specialists, physical therapists, and educators from across Thailand to highlight the app’s features. At the event, Ada presented the app, highlighting its ability to measure spine curvature and track changes over time. Hundreds of students and teachers from Wat Suwan School and Wat Intharam School also attended and gained a lot of fun and knowledge at the event.

Inspired by this success, Ada extended the app’s reach to schools, bringing hope to students and educators alike. “Our goal is to make spinal health an everyday conversation,” she shared. “Early detection saves lives, and with the ScolioBuddy App which is accessible to all, it is empowering youth to take charge of their spinal health.”

Inspiring Young Minds with Knowledge and Action

During her school breaks back in Thailand, Ada takes the opportunity to visit schools across Bangkok to raise awareness about scoliosis.

At Wat Bukkhalo and Wat Mongkolwanaram Schools, Ada engaged young students with a powerful message: scoliosis often starts unnoticed, but early awareness can make a lot of difference. "I wanted to make sure that even the youngest students could understand the importance of monitoring their spine and be equipped with the right tools to take action early," said Ada. "Scoliosis is a condition that often goes unnoticed, especially in young children, and our goal is to make early detection and self-monitoring accessible to all."

Her interactive demonstrations emphasised the app’s user-friendly features, making early detection simple and effective.

At Wat Nak Nimit School, the focus shifted to prevention. Students practiced exercise routines guided by the app, learning techniques to strengthen their spines. “This isn’t just about detection—it’s about empowering students to manage their health actively,” Ada explained.

"These exercises, when done in conjunction with the app, provide a comprehensive approach to managing scoliosis," Ada explained. "The app not only helps identify the condition but also offers ways to care for it through simple, actionable steps."

Ada’s personal connection to scoliosis drives her mission to make spinal health more accessible.

"I understand the frustration of not having a tool that helps you understand and manage your condition early on," she shared during the school visits. "ScolioBuddy was created to bridge that gap, making it easier for anyone, regardless of their background or resources, to get the help they need."

She brought this passion to secondary students at Bangpakok Witthayakhom School and Wat Sai School, where she spoke to grades 7–12 about the importance of early diagnosis and consistent monitoring.

"Adolescence is a critical time for scoliosis, as that’s when the condition can progress the most," Ada explained. "The earlier you start monitoring and managing the condition, the better the outcome. That’s why I’m so passionate about making this app available to as many people as possible."

Bridging Gaps in Healthcare

Ada’s mission extends beyond education to address systemic barriers to care.

At Wat Prasertsutthawat and Jangron Witthaya Schools, Ada’s presentations focused on the societal impact of scoliosis. She highlighted the challenges many low-income families face in accessing proper healthcare for spinal conditions.

By providing the ScolioBuddy App for free, her initiative ensures that financial constraints no longer prevent early detection and care.

“Our app is more than technology—it’s a promise of equity in healthcare,” Ada stated. The app’s accessibility in multiple languages further underscores its inclusivity, ensuring no one is left behind.

Beyond Schools: A Mission of Inclusivity and Equity

Ada’s work doesn’t stop at schools. Ada was invited to present the ScolioBuddy App at the Run Together for Autism event hosted by Mahidol University’s Faculty of Medicine and Beyond the Spectrum. This event, covered widely in local media, brought together children with autism and their families to build awareness and understanding within the community.

During her presentation, Ada introduced the app’s capabilities to attendees, emphasising how its features can help individuals manage their spinal health. She highlighted the app's accessibility, inclusivity, and equity, and explained how it supports six languages and is available for free.

“ScolioBuddy is more than just an app—it’s a tool to help individuals take control of their health,” Ada explained during her talk. “By combining technology with education, we’re breaking barriers to scoliosis care and making it accessible for everyone, no matter their background.”

Families and educators at the event praised the app’s potential, with one parent noting, “This is exactly the kind of innovation we need—something that bridges gaps and empowers individuals to care for themselves.”

Engaging Students and Teachers

The students’ reactions were overwhelmingly positive. Many expressed excitement about the possibility of taking control of their health in such an accessible and affordable way. Teachers also voiced appreciation for the app's potential to teach students about self-care and early diagnosis. "I can see how this app can change the lives of many students who may not otherwise have access to healthcare," said one teacher at Wat Mongkolwanaram School. "The fact that it is available for free and in multiple languages is particularly impressive."

As the event came to a close, Ada was grateful for the opportunity to reach so many students. "I’m incredibly thankful to the schools for giving me the chance to speak to their students. This is just the beginning, and I look forward to continuing this journey of raising awareness and providing tools for scoliosis care."

Family Innovation: The Tieanworn Siblings’ Impact

One of the most remarkable aspects of this initiative is the involvement of Ada’s younger brother, Jayata (Thad) Tieanworn, who was just 11 years old at the time, designed and 3D-

printed a phone brace specifically for use with the app. Thad’s innovative contribution enables users to accurately measure the curvature of their spine, ensuring consistency and precision. "Thad's dedication and talent have been crucial in making this tool both functional and easy to use," Ada said, proudly acknowledging her brother’s work. "His contribution to this project is a perfect example of how young minds can create meaningful solutions that make a real impact."

Expanding Horizons: A Vision for Southeast Asia

Ada’s efforts in bringing the ScolioBuddy App to schools are part of a larger mission to ensure that scoliosis awareness reaches every corner of Southeast Asia. The app has already been adopted by Siriraj Hospital and is now set to play a crucial role in the ongoing fight against scoliosis in Thailand and beyond. It is splendid that the app is also used in some temples where Dhamma Retreats take place. Participants in Dhamma Retreats normally are elderly and they have to sit on the floor with both legs tucked to one side causing spines to bend to one side. It is a good thing to raise awareness to them too. The app’s adoption by Siriraj Hospital and even temple retreats highlights its versatility. From adolescents to elderly retreat participants, the ScolioBuddy App is transforming lives across diverse demographics.

A Legacy of Health and Empowerment

As her school break was ending, Ada concluded her trip around Bangkok to different schools, and the impact was clear. Students felt empowered to take control of their health, teachers lauded the app’s accessibility, and communities began to see scoliosis care in a new light.

Ada stated, "The feedback I’ve received from these schools has been so overwhelmingly encouraging. I’m more determined than ever to keep pushing forward, so that scoliosis care can be something everyone can access, regardless of their circumstances."

Ada’s work is more than a health initiative—it’s a movement of empowerment. With her passion, ingenuity, and unwavering commitment, Ada has not only raised awareness but also set a powerful example of how technology and education can drive social change. The ScolioBuddy App, with its groundbreaking features and accessibility, now embraced by schools, hospitals, and temples alike, is shaping an era where early detection and effective management of scoliosis are within everyone’s reach.

For Ada, this is just the beginning. With her unwavering passion, she’s proving that one young mind can inspire a nation to stand taller—literally and figuratively.