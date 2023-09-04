English teacher arrested for sex abuse of minor

An English teacher was arrested in Bangkok yesterday and charged with having sex with a minor and recording the acts, according to police.

Luke Rockwell, an English teacher from the United States and popular TikTok star with over 1.3 million followers, was arrested near Phra Khanong Canal.



He acknowledged the charges against him and was handed over to Khlong Tan police station, police said.



His arrested followed a complaint filed by the mother of a 16-year-old girl with the police.



According to the complaint, the suspect and the victim had known each other for about five months, and the suspect has a recording of their sexual encounter.