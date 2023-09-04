English teacher arrested for sex abuse of minor
published : 4 Sep 2023 at 10:31
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
An English teacher was arrested in Bangkok yesterday and charged with having sex with a minor and recording the acts, according to police.
Luke Rockwell, an English teacher from the United States and popular TikTok star with over 1.3 million followers, was arrested near Phra Khanong Canal.
He acknowledged the charges against him and was handed over to Khlong Tan police station, police said.
His arrested followed a complaint filed by the mother of a 16-year-old girl with the police.
According to the complaint, the suspect and the victim had known each other for about five months, and the suspect has a recording of their sexual encounter.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- abuse (noun): cruel, violent or unfair treatment, especially of someone who does not have the power to prevent it - การข่มเหง, การปฏิบัติไม่ดีต่อ
- acknowledge: to let someone know you have received something or the you understand what it is - รับรู็
- arrested: caught by the police and taken to a police station because you are believed to have committed a crime - ถูกจับกุม
- charge : an official statement accusing someone of committing a crime - ข้อกล่าวหา
- complaint: when someone says that something is wrong or not satisfactory - การร้องเรียน
- encounter (noun): a meeting, especially one that is sudden, unexpected or violent - การเผชิญหน้า
- minor: someone who has not reached the age where they are legally an adult - เยาวชน
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย
- victim: someone who has been affected by a bad situation, such as a disaster, illness or an accident - เหยื่อผู้เคราะห์ร้าย