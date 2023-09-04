Teen arrested after French father beaten to death

Police, forensic officers and rescue workers at the townhouse in Phra Khanong area, Bangkok, where a 52-year-old Frenchman was found bashed to death. (Capture from Amarin TV)

A 19-year-old man was arrested after his French father was found beaten to death with a hammer at their home in Phra Khanong area of Bangkok.

Police were called to the three-storey townhouse in Soi Pridi Banomyong 13 on Sunday afternoon.

They found a 52-year-old Frenchman dead in a pool of blood on the first floor. He had major head injuries. A bloodied metal hammer was on the floor.

Neighbours told police the man and his son had quarrelled loudly for about 15 minutes on Friday evening. Since then, the house had been dark and silent.

The wife of the dead man said the family had formerly lived together in the house, but her husband drank a lot so she and her son moved out. The woman said her son often quarrelled with his father.

Police arrested the 19-year-old son at a condominium in Thong Lor area. They found bloodstained shoes in the room.

Police suspect the young man had a quarrel with and then killed his father with the hammer found at the scene.

Rescue workers told police they had previously visited the townhouse twice to take the son for mental treatment. He refused togo.