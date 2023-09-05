Thaksin seeking parole

Jailed former prime minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, is still suffering fatigue and is now seeking the possibility of another parole bid, said his lawyer, Winyat Chartmontree.

After 15 years of self-exile abroad, Thaksin, 74, has received treatment at the Police General Hospital's premium ward since Aug 23 after suffering from chest pain, hypertension, and low blood oxygen saturation while in the Bangkok Remand Prison.

The Supreme Court previously ordered Thaksin to serve eight years, but he received a royal pardon on Sept 1, which made him eligible for just one year in prison.

Mr Winyat said that Thaksin still has fatigue but can communicate. A daily medical assessment is still needed, so his return to prison is uncertain.

"I am now considering seeking Thaksin's general parole," Mr Winyat said, citing his severe illness and seniority as prime reasons.

However, it is up to the results of the discussion between the Justice Ministry and the Department of Corrections.

Mr Winyat said there is room for Thaksin to achieve both general parole and probation, including the use of an electronic monitoring device.

If Thaksin receives parole, he said that he cannot answer where Thaksin will live in detention, as it is a decision his family will make.

Mr Winyat also said that Thaksin has the right to seek a royal pardon given on royal holidays.