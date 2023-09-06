86% of police stations fail transparency test
published : 6 Sep 2023 at 09:04
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
Eighty-six percent of nearly 1,500 police stations nationwide have failed to pass integrity and transparency tests, according to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).
The NACC released the results of the annual integrity and transparency assessments (ITA) of government services that closely serve the public, including police stations and district offices.
Each agency must receive a minimum ITA score of 85 to pass, while a score of 95 and over is considered excellent.
But police stations were an area of concern as their average score was too low, said the NACC's chairman.
A total of 111,305 police officers and 830,822 members of the general public took part in the assessments of Metropolitan Police Bureau operations and police stations nationwide. The average ITA score for all 1,484 stations was 67.43.
Only 208 stations passed the ITA test, while a total of 1,276 failed.
The highest-scoring station was Yan Nawa Police Station with 99.02 points.
Twenty-four stations received zero points. They included Laem Ngop and Ao Cho in Tak province; Hin Lek Fai in Buri Ram; Mueang Chan and Tum in Si Sa Ket; and Napho station in Ubon Ratchathani.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- agency (noun): a government department that provides a particular service - หน่วยงานราชการ
- assessment: the process of making a judgment or forming an opinion, after considering something or someone carefully - การประเมิณสถานการณ์
- concern: something that worries you - ความกังวล
- consider: to regard as; to think of as - ถือว่า
- integrity: the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles that you refuse to change - ความซื่อสัตย์, ความซื่อตรง
- transparency: an honest way of doing things that allows other people to know exactly what you are doing - ความโปร่งใส