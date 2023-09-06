86% of police stations fail transparency test

The Yan Nawa police station in Bangkok had the highest integrity and transparency score among the 1,484 stations surveyed by the National Anti-Corruption Commission. (Photo from the Facebook page of the station)

Eighty-six percent of nearly 1,500 police stations nationwide have failed to pass integrity and transparency tests, according to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

The NACC released the results of the annual integrity and transparency assessments (ITA) of government services that closely serve the public, including police stations and district offices.



Each agency must receive a minimum ITA score of 85 to pass, while a score of 95 and over is considered excellent.



But police stations were an area of concern as their average score was too low, said the NACC's chairman.



A total of 111,305 police officers and 830,822 members of the general public took part in the assessments of Metropolitan Police Bureau operations and police stations nationwide. The average ITA score for all 1,484 stations was 67.43.



Only 208 stations passed the ITA test, while a total of 1,276 failed.



The highest-scoring station was Yan Nawa Police Station with 99.02 points.



Twenty-four stations received zero points. They included Laem Ngop and Ao Cho in Tak province; Hin Lek Fai in Buri Ram; Mueang Chan and Tum in Si Sa Ket; and Napho station in Ubon Ratchathani.