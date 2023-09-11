Colombians arrested for luxury home break-ins

Police arrest three Colombian nationals on charges of theft. (Photo supplied / Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

Three Colombian nationals - two men and one woman - have been arrested for a string of burglaries at luxury houses in Samut Prakan and nearby provinces.

Alexandro Pulido, Henry Bogota and Ms Maricela Hernandez were wanted for theft, police said.



They were arrested in Pathum Thani province on Wednesday. Seized from them were a Toyota Vios with Chon Buri licence plates, two Prachuap Khiri Khan licence plates, burglary tools, banknotes worth 32,700 baht and banknotes in foreign currencies.



The arrests followed a report of a home break-in at a housing estate in Samut Prakan on Aug 29.



Police inspected the scene and found that a safe in a bedroom on the second floor of the house had been forced open. Some 200,000 baht in cash, 500 US dollars, 50,000 rupees, gold necklaces, gold rings and a diamond necklace worth about 500,000 baht were stolen.



Security camera footage showed that the gang had broken into another house that same night. On Sept 2, the same gang had also broken into two other houses in Samut Prakan.



They had been staying in a rented house in Chonburi province.



On Wednesday, investigators learned that the gang was planning another home break-in in Pathum Thani province. The officers arrested them and found they had burglary tools and other items.