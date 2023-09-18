Activists demand update on Thaksin's condition
published : 18 Sep 2023 at 15:33
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
Activists on Monday demanded the Police General Hospital release the latest condition of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, to prove if he deserves to stay there instead of in prison.
Representatives of the Student and People Network for Thailand Reform (SNT) went to the Royal Thai Police Office in Pathumwan district to submit their letter addressed to the national police chief.
The letter demands that the management of Police General Hospital give an update on Thaksin's condition. Thaksin is serving a one-year prison term, but was admitted to the hospital on the first night after he went to prison.
"The Student and People Network for Thailand Reform is of the view that doctors have been unusually silent on his illness after a previous report that he was severely ill and needed specialist doctors and equipment," said Pichit Chaiyamongkol of SNT.
Thaksin was moved from his prison to the hospital on Aug 22 and society wanted doctors at the hospital to clarify his illness, Mr Pichit said. Doctors at Bangkok Remand Prison referred Thaksin to the Police General Hospital on the night of Aug 22, only hours after his return to the country.
"It was evident that Thaksin appeared normal when he arrived in Thailand," Mr Pichit said.
The SNT asked the national police chief to reveal the names of the doctors who were treating Thaksin and order them to elaborate on Thaksin's condition.
Mr Pichit said that on Thursday this week Thaksin will have spent one month at Police General Hospital.
Thaksin, 74, returned to Thailand on the morning of Aug 22 after 15 years in self-exile. He had been convicted and sentenced and charged during his absence.
The same day the Supreme Court ordered he be imprisoned for eight years for the three cases. His jail term was reduced to one year by His Majesty the King.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- absence: a period of time when a person is not present at work, at school, at home, etc. - ช่วงเวลาที่ไม่อยู่, ช่วงการขาดงาน
- activists (noun): people who take part in activities that are intended to achieve political or social change, especially someone who is a member of an organisation - นักกิจกรรม
- condition: the physical state of a person or animal, especially how healthy they are - อาการ, สุขภาพ
- demand: to ask for something very firmly - เรียกร้อง, ต้องการ
- elaborate: to add more information to or explain something that you have said - อธิบายเพิ่มเติม
- evident: clearly seen; obvious - เห็นได้ชัด
- exile: a situation in which you live in a foreign country because you feel you cannot live in your own country, usually for political reasons - การลี้ภัย การถูกขับออกนอกประเทศ
- representative: someone who has been chosen or elected by a person or group to vote, give opinions, or make decisions for them - ผู้แทน
- severely: very seriously - อย่างรุนแรง
- silent: very quiet; without sound - เงียบ
- society (noun): people in general, living together in communities - สังคม