Local mafia leader list takes shape

Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiset

A nationwide list of local leaders linked to influential mafia-like gangs is now 20-30% complete, said Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiset.

The move was linked to the shooting of a highway police officer at a dinner party held at the home of Praween Chanklai, aka "Kamnan Nok", a local leader and construction business operator, on Sept 6, in Nakhon Pathom province.



Mr Chada said on Monday that a committee, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, is gathering a list of suspected influential mafia-like politicians to scrutinise the power they hold over their area.



The list was confidential due to legal reasons.



The names will lead to the decision to map local political influences by colour, such as red and yellow.



"The list is now 20–30% done, and the collection is now targeted at kamnans and village heads before expanding its working spheres," said Mr Chada.