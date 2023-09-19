Local mafia leader list takes shape
published : 19 Sep 2023 at 09:49
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Supoj Wancharoen
A nationwide list of local leaders linked to influential mafia-like gangs is now 20-30% complete, said Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaiset.
The move was linked to the shooting of a highway police officer at a dinner party held at the home of Praween Chanklai, aka "Kamnan Nok", a local leader and construction business operator, on Sept 6, in Nakhon Pathom province.
Mr Chada said on Monday that a committee, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, is gathering a list of suspected influential mafia-like politicians to scrutinise the power they hold over their area.
The list was confidential due to legal reasons.
The names will lead to the decision to map local political influences by colour, such as red and yellow.
"The list is now 20–30% done, and the collection is now targeted at kamnans and village heads before expanding its working spheres," said Mr Chada.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- committee: a group of people who are chosen, usually by a larger group, to make decisions or to deal with a particular subject - คณะกรรมการ
- confidential: secret, often in a formal, business or military situation - ที่เป็นความลับ
- influential: of a person or group who has the power to affect a situation - มีอิทธิพล
- influential figures (noun): people who have the power to affect a situation, especially in a bad way - ผู้มีอิทธิพล
- interior minister: the minister with responsibility over the Royal Thai Police, local administrations, internal security, citizenship, disaster management, land management, issuing national identity cards and public works - รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงมหาดไทย
- kamnan (noun): the head of a tambon, a group of villages - กำนัน
- leader: the person in charge of a group of people; who manages them and "leads" them in doing some activity - ผู้นำ
- mafia: a criminal organisation -
- map out: to plan something in detail - วางแผน
- operator (noun): a person or company that runs a business - ผู้ดำเนินกิจการทางธุรกิจ, ผู้ประกอบธุรกิจ
- scrutinise: to look at or examine somebody/something carefully - พินิจพิเคราะห์, พิจารณา, ตรวจสอบ
- sphere (noun): an area of activity, influence or interest; a particular section of society - วง
- suspected: thought to be something - เป็นที่สงสัย
- take shape (verb): to develop and become more complete or organised - เป็นรูปเป็นร่าง, เป็นตัวเป็นตน