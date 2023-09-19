Singapore aims for passport-free airport departures
published : 19 Sep 2023 at 14:16
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Bloomberg News
Some passengers will soon be able to depart from Singapore’s Changi Airport without a passport.
From the first half of 2024, biometrics will be used for authentication at various steps in the departure process, from bag-drop to immigration and boarding.
"This will reduce the need for passengers to repeatedly present their travel documents at these touchpoints, allowing for more seamless and convenient processing," communications minister Josephine Teo said.
The changes come as the number of travellers to Singapore is expected to rebound to pre-pandemic levels by next year and continue to increase thereafter.
Ranked the best airport in the world, Changi handled 5.12 million passengers in June, crossing the five million mark for the first time since January 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Vocabulary
- authentication: verification; the process of checking that something is true or accurate - การพิสูจน์ความจริง, การตรวจสอบความเป็นจริง
- biometric (adj): using some unique part of a person's "biology" or body to identify them, such as a scan of the retina of their eye which is unique - สถิติชีวภาพ
- depart: to leave - ออกจาก
- departure: leaving - การออกจาก
- immigration: dealing with people entering and leaving the country - การตรวจคนเข้าเมือง
- process: a series of actions that you take in order to achieve a result - แนวทางปฏิบัติ, กระบวน, วิธีการ
- rank: to put someone or something into a position according to their success, importance, size etc - จัดลำดับ
- rebound (verb): to rise again after falling, recover - กระโดดขึ้นอีกครั้งหนึ่ง,สะท้อนกลับ,เด้งกลับ
- repeatedly: happening, said or done many times - อย่างซ้ำๆ
- seamless: with no spaces or pauses between one part and the next - อย่างแนบเนียน อย่างไร้รอยตะเข็บ อย่างไร้ร่องรอย
- thereafter (adverb): after the time or event mentioned - หลังจากนั้น