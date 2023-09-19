Singapore aims for passport-free airport departures

People walk past the Rain Vortex indoor waterfall feature at Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore. (Photo: AFP)

Some passengers will soon be able to depart from Singapore’s Changi Airport without a passport.

From the first half of 2024, biometrics will be used for authentication at various steps in the departure process, from bag-drop to immigration and boarding.



"This will reduce the need for passengers to repeatedly present their travel documents at these touchpoints, allowing for more seamless and convenient processing," communications minister Josephine Teo said.



The changes come as the number of travellers to Singapore is expected to rebound to pre-pandemic levels by next year and continue to increase thereafter.

Ranked the best airport in the world, Changi handled 5.12 million passengers in June, crossing the five million mark for the first time since January 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hit.