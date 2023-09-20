Thaksin had surgery last week, says daughter
published : 20 Sep 2023 at 08:19
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has undergone surgery and is in the process of recovery according to his daughter Paetongtarn, who said on Tuesday she does not know how long he must remain in hospital.
Thaksin had the operation last week and had yet to recover. His blood pressure was good some days, but not so good other days, she said.
Ms Paetongtarn did not give further details. She said reporters should ask Thaksin's doctors.
She said she really had no idea on how long her father would have to stay in hospital.
A chief physician at Police General Hospital on Tuesday confirmed Thaksin had undergone surgery for several reasons.
On Monday, activists demanded an update on Thaksin's health, saying he had spent the last month in Police General Hospital, having been admitted almost immediately after he was sent to prison, where he is serving a one-year sentence.
Ms Paetongtarn said that her family was considering applying for parole for Thaksin.
On Monday the Department of Corrections said that Thaksin would have to serve at least six months in prison before applying for a parole, or until late February.
The department will also decide if Thaksin needs continuous medical treatment outside prison.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- activists (noun): people who take part in activities that are intended to achieve political or social change, especially someone who is a member of an organisation - นักกิจกรรม
- blood pressure: the pressure at which blood flows from your heart around your body - ความดันโลหิต,ความดันของเลือดที่มีต่อผนังภายในเส้นเลือด
- Department of Corrections (noun): the government department in charge of running prisons - กรมราชทัณฑ์
- immediately (adv): happening right after something else with no delay; right away - ทันที
- operation: the process of cutting open a part of a person's body in order to remove or repair a damaged part - การผ่าตัด
- parole (noun): permission that is given to a prisoner to leave prison before the end of their sentence on condition that they behave well - การพ้นโทษอย่างมีเงื่อนไขหรือทำทัณฑ์บนไว้
- physician: a doctor, especially one who is a specialist in general medicine and not surgery - หมอ,แพทย์, นายแพทย์
- sentence : a punishment given by a court of law - การตัดสินลงโทษ
- treatment: the process of providing medical care - การรักษา