Thaksin’s hospital stay can continue: Justice Minister
published : 22 Sep 2023 at 08:13
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Thaksin Shinawatra is one of 'many' convicts whose stays at hospital can be extended based on the judgement of relevant authorities and doctors, Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong said on Thursday.
Mr Tawee was responding to a report that the Department of Corrections had allowed Thaksin to stay longer at Police General Hospital after having been there for 30 days. Thaksin was transferred from Bangkok Remand Prison to the hospital on the first night after his return to the country on Aug 22.
The justice minister said that the director-general of the Department of Corrections had the power to extend an inmate’s stay at hospital based on recommendations from doctors.
“Many other convicts have been treated outside their prison for longer than 30 days. Thaksin is not the only case of this kind,” the minister said.
A stay at hospital for longer than 60 days will need approval from the permanent secretary for justice and a period exceeding 120 days must be backed by the justice minister. Such approvals must be based mainly on the recommendations of relevant doctors, Mr Tawee explained.
The minister said he neither knew the reason behind Thaksin’s operation last week nor had any details on his current condition because he had not discussed the matter with the corrections director-general.
The chief physician at Police General Hospital said on Tuesday that Thaksin had undergone surgery last week for several reasons. He did not give further details due to patient confidentiality.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- condition: the physical state of a person, animal, thing or place - สภาพ
- confidentiality (noun): a situation in which you expect somebody to keep information secret - การรักษาความลับ
- convict: someone who is or has been in prison because they have committed a crime - นักโทษ, ผู้ที่ถูกตัดสินว่ามีความผิด
- Department of Corrections (noun): the government department in charge of running prisons - กรมราชทัณฑ์
- inmate: someone who is kept in a prison, mental hospital or other institution - ผู้ถูกกักกัน, ผู้ถูกกักบริเวณในเรือนจำหรือโรงพยาบาล
- justice: a fair result or punishment from a court of law - ความยุติธรรม
- Justice Minister (noun): The minister who heads the Ministry of Justice - รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงกระทรวงยุติธรรม
- patient: someone who is receiving medical treatment - คนป่วย, คนไข้
- recommendation: a suggestion for how to solve a problem, deal with a situation - ข้อเสนอแนะ