Swiss man falls to his death at Phuket airport

Police cordon off the area below the Phuket airport parking building after a 53-year-old Swiss man jumped from the building to his death on Friday night. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

A 53-year-old Swiss man fell to his death from a parking building at Phuket International Airport on Friday night.

Police rushed to the airport after being told that a foreign man had suffered injuries after jumping from the parking building at about 7.30pm on Friday.



The officers found the injured man on the ground floor of the building. The man, whose name was withheld pending notification of relatives, was pronounced dead on arrival at Thalang Hospital.



Police believed the tourist jumped deliberately. A security guard at the airport said he had noticed the man apparently surveying the area during the daytime.



Last month, a 50-year-old Australian man fell to his death from the car park building at the same airport.



The Tourism and Sports Ministry will hold a meeting with the agencies concerned to discuss how to tighten safety measures following the incident.



Any tourist who has a problem or needs help can contact the Tourist Assistance Centre and tourist police at the Phuket airport and other airports across the country, or contact the Tourist Police Call Centre at 1155.