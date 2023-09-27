Two killed by Pattaya speedboat
published : 27 Sep 2023 at 14:26
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chaiyot Pupattanapong
The body of a missing 22-year-old Russian swimmer hit by a Pattaya speedboat that entered an off-limits zone was found on rocks off Haad Tian on Koh Larn on Wednesday morning. His friend also died after being hit by the speedboat.
Enrike Rakhman and his 20-year-old Thai girlfriend were swimming off the beach on Monday and were both struck by the speedboat. Haad Tian is off-limits to speedboats.
The young woman, Narada Taichaisong, was found dead soon after, with many deep propeller cuts. Her male companion was missing. Two days of searching had failed to find him.
Rakhman's body was found washed up on rocks by local residents on Wednesday morning.
Police said there were five propeller cuts on his back, shoulder and neck. The young man's body was found about 60 metres from where he was hit by the boat while enjoying the water in a swimmers-only area.
Speedboat driver Thawatchai Chompupuang, 19, was earlier arrested and charged with reckless driving causing death. He told police he did not know his speedboat hit anyone.
Pattaya's deputy mayor said Haad Tian was off limits to speedboats because there were no buoys showing safe and unsafe areas. Haad Tian was a popular beach because of its clear water, he said.
Pattaya authorities would have to speed up installing safety buoys along all beaches, he said.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- authority (noun): a person or government agency who has the power to make decisions or enforce the law - เจ้าหน้าที่ผู้มีอำนาจ
- buoy (noun): an object that floats on top of the water to show ships and boats where it is safe and where it is dangerous -
- companion: a person (or an animal) that travels who you or spends a lot of time with you - เพื่อน, เพื่อนเดินทาง
- install: to put a piece of equipment somewhere and make it ready for use - ติดตั้ง
- mayor: the most important elected official in a town or city - นายกเทศมนตรี
- off-limits: (of a place or area of land) not allowed to enter - ที่ห้ามเข้า,ที่ไม่อนุญาตให้ผ่านเข้าไป
- propeller: a device which causes a ship or aircraft to move, consisting of two or more blades which turn round at high speed - ใบพัด
- reckless: not thinking about the possible bad effects of your actions - สะเพร่า
- washed up: when something in the water or sea arrived at a beach -