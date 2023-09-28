Chinese armed robbery suspect arrested

Huai Khwang district of Bangkok has been dubbed the “new Chinatown”, but it has also seen an increase in crimes committed by Chinese people against their compatriots. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

A Chinese national suspected of taking part in a robbery in Huai Khwang district of Bangkok last Friday was arrested on Wednesday in Sri Racha district of Chon Buri, police said.

Lui Jian, 34, was arrested on charges of armed robbery and illegally carrying a gun and knife in public.

According to a police report, Mr Lui and five other Chinese nationals, armed with guns and knives, broke into a house in the Sam Sen Nok area of Huai Khwang on the evening of Sept 22. They hid in the house while the three Chinese men who occupied the house were outside exercising.

When the three men returned to the house, the six intruders robbed them of valuables: a Bulgari diamond-studded white gold ring worth 627,500 baht, a Cartier diamond-studded white gold ring worth 1.69 million baht, three black Chanel handbags worth 540,000 baht, a black Rimowa handbag worth 55,000 baht, and two iPhone 14 Pro smartphones worth 90,000 baht.

In the course of their investigation, the police managed to acquire the identities of the six robbery suspects.

Some of the suspects had fled the country but Mr Lui fled to Sri Racha and rented a room in tambon Bo Win.

Police arrested him on Wednesday at a Chinese restaurant in Bo Win while he was playing cards with five other Chinese men. All six were brought to the Bo Win police station.

Police are still looking for the other robbery suspects.