Pita joins protest against Chiang Mai coal mine
published : 29 Sep 2023 at 08:23
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Panumate Tanraksa
Pita Limjaroenrat, former leader of the Move Forward Party, on Thursday joined a protest by Karen villagers against a proposed coal mine in Omkoi district, Chiang Mai.
The group marched in the rain from a sports field to the Omkoi district office to submit a letter of protest to the district chief. Mr Pita was joined by a number of MPs and members of Move Forward Party.
The march followed a public forum held earlier in the day and attended by a number of human rights activists, lawyers and environmentalists.
The panelists included representatives of the Kaboedin village community, a network of people opposed to the mine and others who stand to be affected by the project.
A private company first applied for a 10-year concession to operate a coal mine on a 284-rai site in tambon Omkoi of Omkoi district in 1999. However, local residents only learned of the plan in 2019. That was when the indigenous Karen people of Kaboedin village started to campaign against the project.
Since the planned mine would be located by a stream that is considered the lifeline of the village, residents are afraid the water would be polluted by the mining operation and affect their way of life.
In July 2020, the National Human Rights Commission found human rights violations in an environmental impact assessment report on the project and recommended the plan be revised.
Vocabulary
- activists (noun): people who take part in activities that are intended to achieve political or social change, especially someone who is a member of an organisation - นักกิจกรรม
- coal (noun): a hard black substance that is dug from the ground and burned as fuel to provide heat - ถ่านหิน
- concession: a right that is given to a person or group to do a particular activity - สัมปทาน
- environmentalist: someone who wants to protect the environment - นักสิ่งแวดล้อม, คนที่ทำงานด้านรักษาสิ่งแวดล้อม
- forum (noun): a place where people can express their ideas and opinions - ที่แสดงความคิดเห็น, การประชุมแสดงความคิดเห็น
- human rights: the basic rights which it is generally considered all people should have, such as justice and the freedom to say what you think - สิทธิมนุษยชน
- indigenous: naturally existing in a place or country rather than arriving from another place - เกี่ยวกับชนพื้นเมือง
- march (noun): a walk by a large group of people to a place to protest about something - เดินแถว, เดินขบวน
- mine: a deep hole or holes under the ground where minerals such as coal, gold, etc. are dug - เหมืองแร่
- protest: a strong complaint or disagreement - การประท้วง
- stream: a small narrow river - ลำธาร
- violations (noun): the breaking of rules or laws - การฝ่าฝืน