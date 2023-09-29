Policemen transferred after gambling den raid
published : 29 Sep 2023 at 12:53
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
The top five police officers at Rom Klao station in Bangkok's Lat Krabang district have been transferred following a Department of Provincial Administration (DPA) raid on a gambling den in a fresh market in Rom Klao.
The five officers will be on temporary duty at the operations centre of the Metropolitan Police Division 3 headquarters, pendingan investigation.
The transfer of the officers came after a special operation team of the DPA raided a gambling den hosting hi-lo games at Kriangkrai market around 5pm on Thursday.
The raid was launched following complaints from residents in the area that a gambling den had been opened for about two months on the ground floor of a two-storey commercial building.
During the operation, authorities arrested 50 gamblers and 17 gambling bankers.
The transfer of the five officers was because of their failure to prevent an illegal gambling facility within their jurisdiction.
Vocabulary
- complaints (noun): when people say that something is wrong or not satisfactory - การร้องเรียน
- duty: something that you have to do because it is part of your job, or something that you feel is the right thing to do - หน้าที่, ความรับผิดชอบ
- gambling: the activity of betting money, for example in a game or on a horse race - การพนัน
- gambling den (noun): an illegal gambling place, a place where people gamble illegally - บ่อนการพนัน
- jurisdiction: the authority that an official organisation has to make legal decisions about somebody/something - เขตอำนาจตามกฎหมาย
- operation: a planned activity involving a lot of people, especially soldiers or police officers - การปฏิบัติการ
- pending: waiting to be dealt with, settled or completed - ยังค้างอยู่, ซึ่งยังไม่จบสิ้น, อยู่ในระหว่าง
- raid: to use force to enter a place suddenly in order to arrest people or search for something such as illegal weapons or drugs - บุกเข้าจับ, เข้าตรวจค้น
- transfer: to change someone’s job or responsibilities - โยกย้ายตำแหน่ง