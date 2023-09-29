Policemen transferred after gambling den raid

Romklao police station in Lat Krabang district, Bangkok.

The top five police officers at Rom Klao station in Bangkok's Lat Krabang district have been transferred following a Department of Provincial Administration (DPA) raid on a gambling den in a fresh market in Rom Klao.

The five officers will be on temporary duty at the operations centre of the Metropolitan Police Division 3 headquarters, pendingan investigation.

The transfer of the officers came after a special operation team of the DPA raided a gambling den hosting hi-lo games at Kriangkrai market around 5pm on Thursday.

The raid was launched following complaints from residents in the area that a gambling den had been opened for about two months on the ground floor of a two-storey commercial building.

During the operation, authorities arrested 50 gamblers and 17 gambling bankers.

The transfer of the five officers was because of their failure to prevent an illegal gambling facility within their jurisdiction.