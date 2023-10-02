Thailand braces for week of heavy rain
published : 2 Oct 2023 at 08:20
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
Heavy rains are expected nationwide and the levels of waterways will be rising throughout the first week of this month, government agencies warned on Sunday.
The Meteorological Department said that heavy rains would cover parts of the North, the Northeast and the South on Sunday and Monday.
From Tuesday to Saturday heavy downpours would be in the lower Northeast, the lower Central Plain, the East and the South.
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation warned people living near waterways in 11 provinces in the Chao Phraya river basin that the levels of those waterways could rise from Monday onwards.
The warning was issued for residents of Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Bangkok, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Sing Buri, Suphan Buri and Uthai Thani.
Water levels might go up by 1.00-1.50 metres in parts of Ang Thong and Ayutthaya.
The department said that deluges of water were flowing from the North and it would rain heavily in the Northeast, the Central Plain and the South this week.
On Sunday the Yom River overflowed into Muang district of the northern province of Sukhothai, affecting about 1,300 households and 2,400 rai of farmland.
Meanwhile, flood levels in Lom Sak district of Phetchabun province, also in the North, were subsiding on Sunday.
The Highways Department reported that four highways were impassable in the northern provinces of Lampang, Lamphun and Sukhothai due to floods and mudslides on Sunday.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- basin: a large area of land whose surface water all flows into a particular river or lake - ลุ่มน้ำ
- brace: to get ready for something unpleasant - เตรียม
- deluge: a sudden flow of a large amount of water; a sudden, very heavy rainfall - น้ำปริมาณมาก ฝนตกหนัก
- Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation: a department within the Ministry of the Interior in charge of making preparations for disasters, warning citizens of dangers and organising relief efforts when a disaster occurs - กรมป้องกันและบรรเทาสาธารณภัย
- impassable: of a road or path that cannot be travelled on because it is blocked or because of bad weather conditions - ซึ่งผ่านไปไม่ได้
- Meteorological Department: the government department in charge of determining what the weather will be in the future - กรมอุตุนิยมวิทยา
- overflow: (of a river or body of water) to flood the land next to it - เอ่อล้น, ไหลล้น
- subside: to sink to a lower level - จมลง